Expedia (EXPE) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Expedia (EXPE) closed the most recent trading day at $102.62, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.63%.

The the stock of online travel company has fallen by 3.01% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.49% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

The upcoming earnings release of Expedia will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.13, showcasing a 26.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.87 billion, reflecting a 6.93% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

EXPE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.52 per share and revenue of $12.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40.21% and +9.87%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Expedia should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Expedia currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Expedia is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.88. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.13 for its industry.

It's also important to note that EXPE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.4. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. EXPE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 102, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

