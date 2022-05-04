Expedia (EXPE) Earnings Reaction Brings Opportunity for Investors

During earnings season, it is most important to understand that actual earnings, in the sense of reported EPS, are rarely what drives a stock’s reaction after a company reports. Other metrics are often more influential. The most obvious is revenue, but there are also some industry-specific metrics that can move a stock, things like active users for social media companies, for example, or load factors for airlines. Then there are things that aren’t data at all. Overall sentiment, market positioning prior to the release and, most importantly of all, management forecasts for the quarter and year ahead are among the most impactful parts of an “earnings” release, even though they have little or nothing to do with how the company actually performed in the last quarter.

Ultimately, though, earnings do matter. A stock’s value is dictated by at what multiple of trailing and forward earnings it trades, and the big reactions we see to other factors are usually about a change in forecasts for the forward part of that equation. Despite that, sometimes a stock will react based on other factors, even though the basics, earnings and revenue, are better than expected and future guidance from management has an upbeat tone. When that occurs, it is usually an opportunity.

And that brings us to Expedia (EXPE).

The online travel company released their Q1 report on Monday after the close. They beat expectations for EPS, albeit by losing less money than expected, on revenue slightly above Wall Street analysts’ consensus estimates. On top of that, CEO Peter Kern said they felt "very good about a summer recovery" and yet the stock, after popping initially on the beat and 80% growth rate, got hammered yesterday, closing down a whopping 14% on the day.

The reason for that seems to be that they missed on some more obscure metrics. Gross bookings were lower than expected, as were room nights, and those two things led to some analysts downgrading their expectations yesterday. That is understandable as those things are important, but does that really outweigh EPS and revenue beats and an upbeat view of the important summer travel season? Logically, no, it does not, but in a market looking for bad news it can still cause the kind of reaction we saw yesterday.

The general feeling seems to be that the improvement from Expedia was fully priced in and that margins, while slightly better than expected, are still low enough to be a concern, given that continued worries about Covid and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have muted the optimism generally around the travel industry. Again, those concerns are understandable, but a forward P/E of 24.5 and a PEG ratio of 0.9 hardly scream overvalued. This earnings report shows that Expedia is handling the bigger picture issues and still growing, while cutting costs to put themselves in a better position to profit from a recovery. If anything, that makes those metrics suggest value at these levels.

None of this means that EXPE is going to bounce all the way back quickly, of course. As long as the pessimistic mood prevails, there will still be sellers of the stock but eventually the price will reflect that Expedia is growing revenue and increasing margins. That means that while it may not pay in the short-term to pile into the stock anticipating a rapid bounce, it is something that value-minded investors looking for things that have been oversold on this drop should start to average into in the coming weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.