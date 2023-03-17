Expedia (EXPE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Expedia (EXPE) closed at $93.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the online travel company had lost 14.71% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Expedia as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, up 91.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.68 billion, up 19.28% from the year-ago period.

EXPE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.26 per share and revenue of $12.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.38% and +9.55%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Expedia. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.32% lower. Expedia is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Expedia currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.21.

Investors should also note that EXPE has a PEG ratio of 0.73 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.