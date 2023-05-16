Expedia (EXPE): A Stock That Fits Major Investing Themes And Screams Value

Some of the best long-term investments are those that fit themes and trends in society and in consumer behavior, so it is a worthwhile exercise for investors sometimes to take a step back and evaluate what those themes and trends might be. Then, once you have done that, look for companies that can benefit, but may be struggling somewhat in the early stages of a transition. When you do that now, there are three main trends evident, and there is one stock that fits all three, but is still trading at levels that scream current value.

First, one of the themes of this earnings season has been brand power. Inflation is moderating, but at levels not seen in a generation, and companies whose brand or brands are strong enough for them to raise prices without losing customers are weathering the current environment well. That has been shown repeatedly with earnings beats from companies like Pepsi (PEP), Apple (AAPL), Procter and Gamble (PG), and McDonald’s (MCD).

Then there is the longer-term consumer trend, prompted by the experience of a global pandemic, towards experiences rather than things. This has led to a rapid recovery in things like airline stocks, but it has also resulted in travel and leisure shifting from the ultimate consumer discretionary industry, where they are among the first things given up in tough times, to more of a staple, where spending is quite resilient to economic fluctuations.

Third, and potentially most significantly, there is the rise of AI. Admittedly, there is a lot of hype and hysteria here, something familiar to those of us old enough to remember the advent of the internet itself. But the potential for fundamental change is as real now as it was then. It is likely that some of these predictions, good and bad, that are flying around really will come true, but the net result will be a more efficient life for us all. Still, from a business perspective, those leading the charge to AI-powered services definitely have an advantage.

So, you are looking for a company in the travel and leisure sector that has a strong brand, with a leading position in the integration of AI, and preferably one whose stock is not at the top of its range. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Expedia Group (EXPE):

As you can see from the chart above that dates back to the beginning of last year, EXPE is certainly not at or near its high, and yet it fits all three themes above. Obviously, it is in the travel and leisure business, and the fact that that is obvious points to their strong branding. What many people don’t realize is that Expedia Group has multiple brands in the travel booking and aggregation business, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Vrbo, Travelocity, Hotwire.com, Orbitz, Ebookers, CheapTickets, CarRentals.com, Expedia Cruises, Wotif, and Trivago.

In short, if you are searching for a travel deal, you will almost certainly use an Expedia product at some point. That is McDonald’s-style branding and market saturation, albeit using multiple brand names, but each iteration of Expedia has its own group of brand-loyal adherents.

The AI part of the equation comes from one very influential board member at EXPE, Open AI’s CEO, Sam Altman. Altman is currently the face of AI and is in the news today because he is going to testify to Congress as such. His place on the board is no accident. Expedia recognized the potential of the technology early and, with Altman’s help and guidance, has become an industry leader in its practical application. That is no guarantee of long-term success, of course, they still have to execute their strategy, but it does give them a significant first-to-market advantage in the travel business.

A year and a half ago, when growth potential was all the rage, EXPE’s price reflected all of that. However, as traders and investors have shifted to more of a “what have you done for me lately” mentality, EXPE has dropped significantly. So much so, in fact, that it now shows up as value by almost every metric. The extent to which growth has fallen out of favor can be seen by the forward P/E of around 10 and PEG ratio of 0.66 for a company that showed 18.5% revenue growth last quarter on a year-on-year basis.

That might make sense if EXPE were a company for whom the possibility of a recession was terrifying, was in an industry that was struggling, or one that was being left behind as society changes. Neither of those things are true, however. In fact, quite the opposite. Expedia is ideally positioned to weather any downturn, fits a fundamental shift in consumer behavior, and has a leader in the AI revolution on its board. Add those thing together, and the stock looks like a steal at current levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.