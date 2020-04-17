Expedia Chairman Says Company to Cut Ad Spending by at Least 80%

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is taking an axe to one of its major expenses. On Thursday, the company's high-profile chairman Barry Diller said in an interview with CNBC Thursday that the online travel agency (OTA) would likely cut its advertising budget by a minimum of 80% in 2020.

"[W]e spend $5 billion a year on advertising," Diller said. "We won't spend $1 billion on advertising probably this year."

Despite its considerable size, Expedia is in constant competition with rival large and small OTAs. As a result, it devotes much capital to advertising. The general selling and marketing category is by far the largest line item in the "costs and expenses" section of its profit and loss statement.

All told, in 2019 it devoted more than $6.1 billion to these activities, 6% higher than the 2018 tally. This helped it grow total revenue by 7.5% to slightly over $12 billion.

Image source: Getty Images.

However, as a major player in a sector that has been hit particularly hard by stay-at-home mandates to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Expedia's proximate future is bleak. Last month the company withdrew its 2020 guidance for profitability, and suspended all stock buybacks.

Meanwhile, a clutch of analysts downgraded their recommendations and price targets on its stock. Notable among these was influential investment bank Goldman Sachs, which unhesitatingly downshifted its recommendation to sell from the previous neutral.

Diller's comments on CNBC didn't seem to reassure investors. Expedia's shares closed down by almost 3.9% on Thursday, in contrast to the gains enjoyed by many consumer goods stocks and the wider equities market.

10 stocks we like better than Expedia

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Expedia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.