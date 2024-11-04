News & Insights

Expedia Chair Diller says deal with Uber ‘not going to happen’

November 04, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

After reports last month said that Uber (UBER) had talked to advisers in recent months about a potential bid for Expedia (EXPE), Expedia Chairman Barry Diller said no deal with Uber (UBER) is going to take place. “Full stop, it’s not going to happen. It’s just not going to happen,” Diller said in an interview with CNBC earlier this morning.

