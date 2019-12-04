Expedia CEO Mark Okerstrom And CFO Alan Pickerill Resign

(RTTNews) - Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) said that its chief executive officer Mark Okerstrom and its chief financial officer Alan Pickerill has resigned from the company, effective immediately.

The company said its Chairman Barry Diller and Vice Chairman Peter Kern will oversee the company's executive leadership team, managing day-to-day operations, while the Board determines the long-term leadership of the company.

Eric Hart, the company's Chief Strategy Officer, will serve as acting chief financial officer. Ariane Gorin, who most recently served as President of Expedia Partner Solutions, is being promoted and will have an expanded role as President, Expedia Business Services.

The company said that its board authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional 20 million shares, which is in addition to the 9 million shares available under the company's existing authorization.

