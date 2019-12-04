Expedia CEO, CFO to step down

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O said on Wednesday its chief executive officer, Mark Okerstrom, and chief financial officer, Alan Pickerill, would be leaving the online travel company, effective immediately.

"Ultimately, senior management and the board disagreed on strategy," Chairman Barry Diller said in a statement.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

