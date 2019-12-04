US Markets

Expedia CEO, CFO resign after disagreement with board

Contributor
Soundarya J Reuters
Published

Expedia Group Inc said on Wednesday its chief executive officer and finance head had resigned with immediate effect following a disagreement with the board on the online travel company's business strategy.

Adds details from company statement, share price

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O said on Wednesday its chief executive officer and finance head had resigned with immediate effect following a disagreement with the board on the online travel company's business strategy.

The company's shares, which have lost about 12% this year, were up about 6% at $105.09 after the resignation of CEO Mark Okerstrom and CFO Alan Pickerill.

"Ultimately, senior management and the board disagreed on strategy," Chairman Barry Diller said in a statement, adding that the company's reorganization plan undertaken earlier this year had led to disappointing third-quarter results and a "lackluster" near-term outlook.

Expedia had reported a lower-than-expected profit for the first time in seven quarters last month.

Diller also said he would be purchasing additional shares in the company as a "tangible sign" of his "faith in and commitment to Expedia's long-term future".

Diller and Peter Kern, director of Expedia, will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company, while Eric Hart, its chief strategy officer, will serve as acting CFO.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((soundarya.j@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2153; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Soundarya9615;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular