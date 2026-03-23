Expedia Benefits From Strong Travel Demand: More Growth Ahead?

Expedia Group’s EXPE strong travel demand is driving sustained growth, reinforcing confidence in its marketplace-driven model. The company continues to benefit from healthy global travel trends, with rising bookings and room nights reflecting solid underlying demand. This strength is translating into higher transaction volumes, supporting consistent top-line expansion.



Lodging — Expedia’s largest and most profitable segment — remains a key growth engine, with gross bookings climbing 13% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025. This highlights how demand directly feeds into the company’s core monetization engine, driving both scale and efficiency across its platform. At the same time, balanced growth across consumer and partner channels, particularly the strong B2B momentum, is adding incremental volume and diversifying revenue streams.



Geographic expansion is another tailwind, as international markets continue to contribute meaningfully, reducing reliance on any single region and supporting consistent performance. This broad-based demand environment enhances Expedia’s ability to sustain growth while leveraging its global supply network and platform scale.



Looking ahead, management expects 2026 revenue growth of 6-9% and bookings growth of 6-8%, indicating continued confidence in demand trends despite macro uncertainties. Even if growth may moderate from recent peaks, Expedia’s demand-driven model, strong lodging base and diversified channels support steady, scalable expansion.

EXPE Faces Rising Competition in Travel Platform

Expedia is contending with intensifying rivalry from Booking Holdings BKNG and Airbnb ABNB in the highly competitive online travel space.



Booking Holdings is intensifying competition for Expedia, supported by its vast global inventory and strong supplier network. BKNG’s Connected Trip strategy integrates flights, hotels and services, boosting engagement and repeat bookings. Its Genius loyalty program and growing direct traffic further strengthen its position. With advanced AI capabilities and expanding multi-vertical offerings, BKNG continues to enhance user experience, positioning itself as a powerful rival as EXPE faces rising competition in travel platforms.



Airbnb is strengthening competition for Expedia through its focus on unique stays and experiential travel. ABNB benefits from exclusive listings, strong user trust and continuous platform improvements that enhance booking ease. Its expansion into services and AI-driven features is broadening its ecosystem. With an asset-light model and global growth momentum, ABNB continues to differentiate itself, emerging as a strong rival as it gains share in the travel market.

EXPE’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Expedia shares have declined 17% year to date, significantly underperforming the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which have fallen 9.5% and 11%, respectively.

EXPE’s YTD Price Performance



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EXPE stock is trading at a discount compared to the industry average, with a forward price-to-earnings of 11.9X, lower than the industry average of 14.85X. EXPE has a Value Score of B.

EXPE’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPE’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $19.05 per share, down by 10 cents over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 20.11% increase year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expedia stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.