Expected rise in 2021 U.S. restaurant sales not enough to offset pandemic losses -report

By December, 110,000 restaurants and bars out of about 1 million had closed long-term or shuttered for good, the report found.

Of those closed permanently, many were neighborhood fixtures. The majority had been open for 16 years on average, and 16% had been in business for at least 30 years.

There were still 2.5 million fewer jobs in the sector at the end of 2020 than before the pandemic hit.

One bright spot for some restaurant operators has been delivery. Many added delivery for the first time during 2020 across all categories of dining.

Using third-party services, including DoorDash Inc DASH.N, Uber Eats UBER.N and Grubhub Inc GRUB.N, was more common than launching in-house delivery - especially for fast food chains, the report found.

However, restaurants have complained about high commissions charged when customers order through the third-party companies.

Consumers may be listening, with 64% of those surveyed by the association saying they preferred to place delivery orders directly from the actual restaurant than through a third-party app.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((Hilary.Russ@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223-7381; Reuters Messaging: hilary.russ.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.