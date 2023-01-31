Expected EU's top court ruling on FX mortgages will not put Bank Millennium in jeopardy, says CEO

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

January 31, 2023 — 04:29 am EST

Written by Anna Koper for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The expected European Union's top court ruling on Swiss franc mortgages will not put Bank Millennium's MILP.WA recovery plan in jeopardy, even if it is unfavourable to the industry, its Chief Executive Officer Joao Bras Jorge said on Tuesday.

Chief Fincancial Officer Fernando Bicho added that in 2023 cost of risk may increase to 60-70 basis points compared to 44 points in 2022.

