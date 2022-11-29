Expectation-Defying Q3 in Germany Brings New Hopes for the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

In spite of a profoundly challenging 2022 and expectations of an upcoming energy crisis, Germany’s GDP grew in Q3 2022 at a rate of 0.4%.

While an initial reading of 0.3% had been heralded as a welcome surprise for a nation that was forced to endure soaring energy costs and widespread uncertainty in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fresh data has shown that Germany had defied expectations by 0.1 percentage points.

Driven primarily by household consumption, which recorded a 1% increase on Q2, the news of expectation-defying growth is likely to come as a significant period of respite for the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

As data shows, Germany’s growth represents a resumption of cautious optimism returning to the market in the wake of severe volatility caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and a series of difficulties revolving around supply chain issues and isolation measures.

Getting to Grips with the Figures

According to data published by the Federal Statistical Office, Germany’s unexpectedly positive rate of GDP growth has been driven, in no small part, by private consumer spending.

"Overall, the German economy remains robust," said a Federal Statistical Office spokesperson.

Impressively, Germany saw a 1.7-point rise in consumer confidence for December in comparison to November, according to data from pollster GfK. Such figures have provided onlookers with improved levels of optimism that any approaching market downturn could be less severe than first feared.

"The long-lasting fear of consumers regarding exploding energy prices has currently weakened somewhat, which has a slightly positive effect on the consumer climate," explained GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl.

However, Buerkl adds that despite gas and electricity relief payments for households have helped to improve consumer confidence, it’s unlikely that we’re seeing the beginning of a market recovery–and that optimism is likely to wane without a clear solution to the ongoing energy crisis.

Frankfurt Braces for More Difficulty

Despite recent outperformance, it’s vital to note that Germany’s gross domestic product is expected to decline in both Q4 2022 and Q1 of 2023, reflecting OECD forecasts that Germany’s recovery will be stifled by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Although indications of lingering consumer confidence will come as a boost to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, fears of an impending recession will impact any long-term growth for the companies that populate the exchange.

There are still myriad factors that will hinder the performance of Germany’s economy in a way that will negatively impact stocks and shares domestically. Although spending power is proving more resistant to current mitigating factors, high inflation continues to linger. There’s also the prospect of a wider global downturn negatively influencing Germany’s heavily export-dependent economy.

According to European Commission forecasts, the eurozone will fall into a recession during the winter as inflation continues to impact economies throughout the continent.

Worryingly, the forecast anticipates that Germany, which is home to Europe’s largest economy, will be the eurozone’s worst performer–with economic output expected to shrink by 0.6% in 2023.

Such forecasts will be a sobering reminder that Germany’s stronger-than-predicted economic state is likely to be extensively tested over the coming months.

For a Frankfurt Stock Exchange that’s already had to deal with significant delistings from major companies like industrial gas giant Linde, a challenging 2023 may bring more high profile losses.

However, as a recession looms, it’s likely that Frankfurt will follow the trends of other major eurozone markets and experience a rejig of investor emphasis.

“The economic situation in Europe remains difficult and the market has started to assess the risk of an impending recession,” explains Maxim Manturov, head of investment advice at Freedom Finance Europe. “Historically, recessions have not started at the start of rate hike cycles and the ECB only raised rates in July.”

“Since that move, however, markets have rejected higher-priced companies and cyclical stocks," Manturov said. "Markets are expected to continue to focus less on momentum and more on fundamentals as the rate hike cycle begins. Consumer confidence in the Eurozone is already in recessionary territory.”

Laws of Attraction

Although forecasts remain gloomy for Frankfurt, they haven't stopped the Deutsche Borse from ramping up its efforts in becoming a more attractive place for listings in the future.

The Deutsche Borse’s derivatives division opted to step up its bid to attract a greater share of a multi-trillion euro derivatives clearing from London towards its base in Frankfurt.

The lure of operating in the eurozone’s largest economy may yet pave the way for more interest in Frankfurt moving forward, and could help to pave the way for a more sustainable long-term recovery.

Though there are certainly more tests to come over the coming months, the defiance of consumers to continue to spend in spite of an impending recession is a welcome sign that a financial downturn will be smaller and more short-lived than first feared.

This can pave the way for a more positive market outlook for Germany, and for a Frankfurt Stock Exchange that’s intent on ramping up its attraction, any opportunity to defy expectations is a significant step towards securing future prosperity.

