Expect What's Expected: Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised by How Much Their Funds Go Down in Bear Markets

During bull markets, the old aphorism "a rising tide lifts all boats" gets tossed around a lot. In the Wall Street setting, the quote speaks to the notion that when market conditions are good, most investment approaches look good. Even the flawed ones might temporarily post good numbers.

But the tide eventually recedes. And so, too, do these bursts of uncorrelated outperformance.

Warren Buffett may have said it best: "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." A counterpoint to the 'rising tide' analogy, Mr. Buffett refers to the fact that risky financial behaviors inevitably get exposed when market conditions dramatically reverse course. While it's likely most, if not all, funds are underwater 'when the tide goes out,' it's at this stage when investors can really see who's managing to their own expectations.

Challenges Can Be Expected

It's been said that you truly don't know how good a money manager is until they have been faced with a significant challenge—this year's market, for example. The difficulties attached to investing in 2022 are impossible to overstate. Nearly all the major equity benchmarks are heading for one of the worst years on record. Fixed income markets are having their worst year on record. Investment strategies of all stripes are in the red.

For many investors, this is the first protracted bear market they've ever seen. While the U.S. market has endured some big, nasty crashes throughout history, the last sustained bear market was in 2008 —14 years ago. (The 2020 crash, remember, was over in about four weeks.) It's easy to see how one might get lost in feelings rather than facts.

Disciplined Management Should Be Expected

Across this challenging stretch, it's fair to assume most mutual fund investors have watched their quarterly statements display increasingly smaller account values. We also assume many think their managers and advisors aren't doing their jobs or that maybe they were just 'lucky' through the historic bull market.

Even a great fund manager can't fully protect the fund against bear market declines. Why? Because the ones with well-articulated investment strategies are limited in how far they can go in re-allocating assets -- even when they determine the market is at high risk of a significant downturn. In practice, fund managers can do little more to protect their portfolios than selling riskier stocks and buying defensive-type stocks that are not likely to decline as much in a correction.

And usually, managers are likely required to remain almost fully invested at all times. By prospectus or their own discipline, they cannot move substantially into cash in times of high risk and usually can't hedge with downside positions or short-sales. So, even in severe market declines -- and even when the fund manager might rather be in cash -- the fund must remain as fully invested as its process demands.

In the end, what matters is that a fund's performance is in-line with expectations, whether the markets are moving up, down, or sideways. Well-designed strategies include a specific 'variance' built into a fund's management. This variance, essentially a measurement of how much risk a strategy assumes, reflects the degree to which an investment's actual return should move over a specific period. Good strategies tend to skew to the upside in good markets but stay close to the variance target in bad ones.

Said another way, the degree to which a fund declines in a down market should not come as a surprise.

Bull Markets Are Always Expected

At this hour, the tide is still out, and clues to who's been 'swimming naked' are beginning to emerge. It's unfortunate to think that many investors in these flawed approaches held on all the way down the market, only to exit near the bottom, maximizing losses and forgoing the potential gains of the next bull market.

At the same time, we see evidence of investment professionals who've employed solid strategies. The ability to withstand investment markets at their most volatile has always been the mark of great managers. These professionals' portfolios are likely to be down, but within the expected variance. No one should be surprised by the numbers.

Investors in these funds should be in a good position to participate in the inevitable market turnaround. And the meaningful bull-market gains one might expect.

