Expect Tougher Bank Laws As Tensions Run High Between Congress And Regulators Over Bank Failures

Congress began grilling bank regulators in hearings this week in an effort to uncover who was responsible for the sudden implosion of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Whatever the regulators have to say, there’s little doubt that it will point to the need for tighter regulation and higher deposit insurance limits.

The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) cooperated with the Treasury Department to launch a backstop for the failed banks on March 12. Officials from the Fed, FDIC and Treasury began two days of Congressional testimony on March 28 with an appearance before Senate and House finance committees, vowing to improve bank oversight.

In heated exchanges, Fed Vice Chair of Supervision Michael Barr said “we expect to be held accountable” if errors are uncovered in the supervision of SVB and Signature bank. Barr also noted that the Fed had flagged problems at SVB as early as 2021.

“All I’ve got to say is, as you do your look back into what transpired, it better be fixed,” said Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana. “If it’s the regulator’s fault, it better be fixed. If it’s the regulation’s fault, it better be fixed. But it looks to me like the regulators knew the problem, but nobody dropped the hammer.”

Regulators also said they would release detailed reports on May 1 about the management and regulatory supervision of the failed banks.

Insuring Deposits a Priority as Lawmakers Have Financial Crisis Flashbacks

Emergency government assistance for the banking industry has revived arguments that began with the giant industry bailouts during the 2008 financial crisis. That crisis inspired the Dodd-Frank Act, which implemented a host of tighter regulations that cracked down on dodgy practices throughout the financial industry.

Some of those rules have been loosened, and many commentators suggest that had the rules been left alone, they might have caught trouble at the banks earlier.

This time around, pressure from both sides of the aisle could deliver a new package of banking industry regulations. The most immediate change will likely come from the FDIC, which said it plans to propose a rule in May to increase the deposit insurance fund, which pays depositors in the event of a bank failure.

Banks pay the FDIC quarterly assessments to maintain the deposit insurance fund. Insurance for deposits is currently capped at $250,000 per account, per depositor.

The FDIC is planning to revisit all aspects of the fund, including adding a special assessment charged to banks and expanding the insurance limit cap and the overall fund balance.

“The FDIC will undertake a comprehensive review of the deposit insurance system and will release a report by May 1 that will include policy options for consideration related to deposit insurance coverage levels, excess deposit insurance and the implications for risk-based pricing and deposit insurance fund adequacy,” said FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg before the Senate Banking Committee.

An increase in assessments on banks will likely spur pushback from the industry, which might decide to pass on those higher costs to consumers by lowering the interest on savings accounts, like certificates of deposit (CDs).

“Our regulators avoided a crisis by quick action this month, but the solution was not free. Some $22 billion of special assessments will be imposed on banks,” said Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman of California, during the House hearing on March 29. “That will lead to lower rates on certificates of deposit, perhaps a quarter of a percent, perhaps an eighth of a percent. And our entire economy has been hurt. It’s been rattled by what happened this month.”

Had the government not stepped in, however, more than 90% of SVB’s deposits would not have been insured. This includes businesses that were depending on those deposits to pay employees. Even if the FDIC tried to insure SVBs $175 billion in deposits, the deposit insurance fund would have been depleted by one bank failure, leaving the banking system at risk of a broader crisis, the regulators argue.

Everybody Wants Tougher Bank Regulations

The officials testifying before the Senate and House agreed that banking oversight should be strengthened.

They mentioned expanding the special regulations for the largest U.S. banks to also cover regional banks that hold more than $100 billion in assets. Tighter regulation like this would have covered Silicon Valley Bank and possibly identified problems before the meltdown, had they been in place.

Beyond that, Barr also said that the Fed was looking at supervision of nonbanks like mortgage servicers and hedge funds regarding the sorts of interest rate and liquidity risks that took down SVB.

“We’re looking broadly across the financial landscape to see where those risks might arise and how those might propagate in other ways in the banking system,” Barr said at the Senate hearing. “We’re highly attuned to that. But again … the banking system is sound and resilient. Depositors are safe, and we, to our actions, have demonstrated that.”

Still, tensions grew with many lawmakers after Barr confirmed that SVB was warned by Fed supervisors in late 2021 that its assets were sensitive to interest rate increases. Yet the bank did not take action throughout 2022 as the Fed raised interest rates, nor did regulators use their heavier enforcement authority.

In the days before it failed, Silicon Valley Bank tried and failed to sell off assets and prop up its capital base, triggering a panic and badly worsening the run on the bank’s deposits. Given the bank’s subsequent failure, lawmakers wondered what exactly Fed supervisors did in 2022.

“For over a year, regulators were saying to this bank to straighten up and fly right, and they never did a damn thing about it,” Tester said. “And the regulators didn’t…make it so damn miserable that these folks would adjust their business plan to take care of the risk that was in their bank.”

Tester also noted that SVB’s former president and CEO Greg Becker served on the San Francisco Fed Board until days before SVB failed.

“I agree that the risks were there, that the regulators were pointing them out and the bank didn’t take action,” said Barr, who also said that it was “the bank management’s responsibility to fix these problems. And they failed to do it.”

While Barr repeatedly said the Fed expected “to be held accountable” if there was regulatory mismanagement, it was not enough for House representatives from both parties, who heavily pressed the regulators during their hearing the following day.

“I’ve heard none of you three accept real responsibility for your role in this endeavor,” said Republican Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas. “This is a wake-up call to all three of you. I hope it’s a wake-up call to your organization.”

Lawmakers Push for Harsher Actions Against Executives of Failed Banks

A handful of lawmakers said they would propose rules to hold individual executives at failed banks more financially responsible and get regulators to ratchet up oversight.

“Right now, none of the executives who ran these banks into the ground are barred from taking other banking jobs, none have had their compensation clawed back, none have paid any fines,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), chairman of the Senate Banking Committee.

Brown said he would introduce legislation to give regulators more power to impose fines against failed bank executives and prevent them from cashing out bonuses upon their leave or working in the industry permanently.

Bank regulators do have the authority to fine and ban failed bank executives, but most often, those executives can return to the industry after a certain number of years.

“The FDIC has authority to investigate and hold accountable the directors and officers of the banks for the losses they caused to the banks and for their misconduct in the management of the banks,” Gruenberg said. “The FDIC has already commenced these investigations.”

What’s Ahead for Bank Regulation

In a letter issued Mar. 28 following the hearing, lawmakers, led by Brown, also called for an independent review of the regulators’ oversight of these banks.

The regulators agreed that bank oversight should be strengthened, especially due to skyrocketing interest rates. The risks for banks today—largely driven by interest rates in investments like bonds and tightening in commercial lending—is a different challenge from the 2008 financial crisis, which was driven by residential real estate and mortgage-backed securities.

On May 1, the Fed and the FDIC plan to release reports detailing the supervision and events that led to the two bank failures. These reports will heavily dictate where regulators go next in overseeing banks in the current economic climate.

“I think we share responsibility. I think bank management had responsibility. I think we as the regulators of the institution had responsibility,” Gruenberg said at the House hearing. “We’re going to conduct reviews to get the facts as to what occurred and a measure of internal, as well as external, accountability.”

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.