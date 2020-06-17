Expect Markets to be “Violent”

(New York)

Evercore put out an interesting prediction today. The bank, which has a strong research team, says that the market is likely to be “violent” in the near term. They also added a twist—that it would be “violently flat”, meaning it would have sharps up and downs on but the whole remain around the same levels. Evercore highlights the upsides and risks this way, saying “A significant COVID second wave would continue to drive asset prices lower, but with vaccine development continuing, little correlation between economic re-openings and increased case growth and hospitalization data at the national level”. That said, longer term, they are quite bullish, arguing that there will be a “sharp rebound”.

FINSUM: The news flow is going to mean that stocks are very volatile for the foreseeable future. Increased case growth one day, and then a big jump in retail sales the next.

stocks

volatility

evercore

S&P 500

covid

