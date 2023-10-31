Expect Further Consolidation in the Energy Sector

This month has seen two major takeovers in the energy sector as Exxon bought Pioneer Natural Resources for $59.5 billion, while Chevron announced that it would buy Hess for $53 billion. Exxon significantly boosted its North American energy production and reserves with the acquisition, and Chevron added a mix of domestic and international assets. Many are speculating that these moves will trigger more M&A activity in the space.

This follows a slight slowing of M&A among oil E&P companies in Q3 as there were 25 deals worth $14 billion. To compare, there was $24 billion of M&A activity in Q2 of this year and $16 billion in Q3 of last year.

Of course, these deals are dwarfed by the size of Exxon and Chevron deals. According to a report by Enervus, "As anticipated, the pace of consolidation slowed for private E&Ps as the cream of the crop in terms of scale and quality has largely, but not entirely, been bought out. The next logical step in consolidation is more tie-ups between public producers."

Enervus anticipates more dealmaking among smaller companies in the sector especially in the shale patch. Additionally, larger independents could target smaller and midsized mergers with some candidates including Devon Energy, Marathon Oil, Chesapeake Energy, and Southwestern Energy.

Finsum: There were two mega-deals in the energy sector this month. Here’s why this could trigger a wave of M&A in the sector.

