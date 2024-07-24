Expect ARM Stock to Fly High at the End of July

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the darling of the market, but there’s another chip-market champ you ought to consider. I’m referring to Arm (NASDAQ:ARM), which specializes in designing chips rather than manufacturing them. I fully expect Arm stock to rally at the end of this month, and there’s a specific reason for this.

InvestorPlace contributor Rich Duprey stated that Arm controls a 99% share of the smartphone architecture market, which is mind-blowing when you really think about it. Arm is already a great business to invest in, and the share price could blast higher before July is over.

Arm Is Richly Valued, but for a Good Reason

I’ll admit, Arm’s valuation multiple is high. Indeed, it might bother some people that Arm has a GAAP trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 557.59x.

In Arm’s case, however, the company’s premium valuation appears to be justifiable. I already mentioned Arm’s stranglehold on the smartphone architecture market. The company is also making inroads into the personal computer chip market.

Arm’s sales growth is remarkable. Specifically, the company’s sales grew 47% year over year to $928 million in fiscal 2024’s fourth quarter. Plus, as Duprey explained in detail, Arm has a good track record of revenue growth.

Perhaps, then, skeptical investors can redefine the meaning of “value” when they’re assessing Arm. Take a lesson from Nvidia stock’s relentless rise: a company’s rich valuation doesn’t prevent a stock from marching higher.

Arm Gets Another Chance to Impress the Market

Arm’s Q4-FY2024 sales and profits both beat Wall Street’s consensus forecasts. So, Arm stock should have zoomed higher, right? Unfortunately, the market isn’t always 100% logical.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Arm’s sales guidance “for the fiscal year, of $3.8 billion to $4.1 billion,” was “about in line with Wall Street’s estimates.” Apparently, Nvidia has spoiled the market to where in-line guidance isn’t good enough anymore.

Could the irrational disappointment of the past lead to rational appreciation in the near future? It’s certainly possible, as Arm has a chance to redeem itself on July 31. That’s when Arm will release its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Analysts expect Arm to have earned 34 cents per share. That’s not too high of a bar for Arm to clear, as the company earned 36 cents per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. So, don’t be too surprised if Arm stock catches a bid on the final day of July.

Arm Stock: Don’t Get Hung Up on Valuations

It’s fine to be aware of P/E ratios and other traditional valuation metrics. Yet, there’s no need to obsess over them. Arm’s value comes not from P/E ratios, but from the company’s dominance in a niche tech-hardware industry.

Besides, Arm stock probably shouldn’t have declined after the company’s most recent quarterly earnings report. The tables will turn, I expect, on July 31. Consequently, investors have an opportunity today to buy some Arm shares before a potential near-term rally.

