Expect An Uneven Recovery For Kohl's Post-Covid

Kohlâs stock (NYSE: KSS) has rallied 40% since late March (compared to a similar growth for the S&P 500) to its current level of over $18, after falling to a low of close to $13 in late March, when a rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases outside China resulted in heightened fears of an imminent global economic downturn. The stock remains 63% below year-t0-date levels of $49. Are any gains warranted from here? We think that the companyâs stock could grow slightly and hover around the $20-$22 range. We believe the stock is likely to recover only partially to its pre-crisis levels in the coming quarters, as fears surrounding the pandemic are put to rest and the economic recovery gathers steam. In the current scenario, Kohlâs became vulnerable due to its high operating costs and nonessential product assortment. Our conclusion is based on our detailed comparison of Kohlâs stock performance during the current crisis with that during the 2008 recessionÂ in an interactive dashboard analysis.

2020 Coronavirus Crisis

Timeline of 2020 Crisis So Far:

12/12/2019:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Coronavirus cases first reported in China

1/31/2020:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WHO declares a global health emergency.

2/19/2020:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Signs of effective containment in China and hopes of monetary easing by major central banks helps S&P 500 reach a record high

3/23/2020:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â S&P 500 drops 34% from the peak level seen on Feb 19, as Covid-19 cases accelerate outside China. Doesnât help that oil prices crash in mid-March amid a Saudi-led price war

Kohlâs Performance During 2020 Coronavirus

KSS stock declined from levels of around $42 in mid-February (the pre-crisis peak) to roughly around $13 as of March 23 (as the markets bottomed out) â implying that the stock lost as much as 69% of its value from its approximate pre-crisis peak. It then rallied to levels of over $19, rising by 47% since March 23. However, it is still down 60% from levels of over $49 seen in early January.

S&P 500 Index Performance During 2020 Coronavirus/Oil Price War Crisis

The S&P 500 index declined from levels of around 3,386 in mid-Feb (pre-crisis peak) to levels of around 2,237 as of Mar 23 (as the markets bottomed out), implying the index lost 34% of its value from its approximate pre-crisis peak. It then rallied to levels of about 3,300 currently, rising by 47% since Mar 23. It is also up 2% from levels of 3,231 seen in early January.

2007-08 Financial Crisis

Timeline of 2007-08 Crisis

10/1/2007: Approximate pre-crisis peak in S&P 500 index

9/1/2008 â 10/1/2008: Accelerated market decline corresponding to Lehman bankruptcy filing (9/15/08)

3/1/2009: Approximate bottoming out of S&P 500 index

1/1/2010: Initial recovery to levels before accelerated decline (around 9/1/2008)

Kohlâs Stock Performance Over 2007-08 Financial Crisis

KSS stock declined from levels of around $41 in October 2007 (the pre-crisis peak) to roughly $25 in March 2009 (as the markets bottomed out) â implying that the stock lost as much as 39% of its value from its approximate pre-crisis peak. However, KSS stock recovered post the 2008 crisis, to levels of about $38 in early 2010, rising by 53% between March 2009 and January 2010.

S&P 500 Performance Over The 2007-08 Financial Crisis

S&P 500 Index fell 51% from levels of 1,540 in September 2007 to 757 in March 2009. It then rallied to levels of 1,124 â rising by about 48% between March 2009 and January 2010.

Fundamentals

How Do KSS Fundamentals Look In Recent Years?

Kohlâs revenues grew 2% from $19.7 Bil in 2016 to $20.0 Bil in 2019. In addition, earnings growth, on a per-share basis, was higher by 40% between 2016 and 2019.

Survival Check

Does Kohlâs Have A Sufficient Cash Cushion To Meet Its Obligations Through The Coronavirus Crisis?Â

Kohlâs total debt declined from $2.8 billion in 2016 to $1.9 billion in 2019, while its total cash also decreased from $1.1 billion to around $700 million over the same period. The company also generates close to $1.7 billion in cash and appears to be in a good position to weather the crisis.

CONCLUSION

Phases of Covid-19 crisis:

Early- to mid-March 2020: Fear of the coronavirus outbreak spreading rapidly translates into reality , with the number of cases accelerating globally

of the coronavirus outbreak spreading rapidly translates into , with the number of cases accelerating globally Late-March 2020 onward: Social distancing measures + lockdowns

April 2020: Fed stimulus suppresses near-term survival anxiety

suppresses near-term survival anxiety May-June 2020: Recovery of demand , with the gradual lifting of lockdowns â no panic anymore despite a steady increase in the number of cases

, with the gradual lifting of lockdowns â no panic anymore despite a steady increase in the number of cases July-September 2020: Poor Q2 results for many companies, but continued improvement in demand and a decline in the number of new cases and progress with vaccine development buoy expectations

Clearly, Kohlâs faces a difficult time through the Covid-19 crisis, but its performance could likely recover gradually as the economy normalizes. Although Kohlâs is on track to report a full-year loss in fiscal 2020, the company also noted that rivalsâ bankruptcies and store closures create a multibillion-dollar market share opportunity going forward. The companyâs cost-cutting moves along with improved merchandise assortment should help the gross margin improve sequentially in the back half of the yearÂ â helping Kohlâs stock to only partially recover back to the pre-crisis levels of $49.

