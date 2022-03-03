Expect a New Fiduciary Rule This Spring

Some major industry lawyers think the DOL is poised to issue the newest fiduciary rule in short order. Bradford P. Campbell, partner at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath says that the new rule will be coming this Spring. The new rule is a long-time coming if you consider that they began working on it when Biden took office well over a year ago. According to Campbell, that makes sense, "That's because the issues are hard. To their credit, they're spending a lot of time meeting with people and discussing the issues. I think DOL is just taking time to do the rule as best they can". According to Fred Reish, another partner at the firm, "I've heard from people that they're actually working very hard on it right now ... So it's not like it's been set aside on the top of a desk until somebody gets confirmed".

FINSUM: This would be a big move by the DOL and is likely to catch advisors unaware as with all the volatility this year, this has not been high on the overall wealth management radar.

fiduciary

fiduciary rule

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.