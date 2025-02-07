$EXPE stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EXPE stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,133,183,808 of trading volume.

$EXPE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EXPE:

$EXPE insiders have traded $EXPE stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARIANE GORIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,244 shares for an estimated $10,368,989 .

. DARA KHOSROWSHAHI has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $9,968,525 .

. ROBERT J DZIELAK (Chief Legal Officer & Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 56,844 shares for an estimated $7,798,389 .

. LANCE A SOLIDAY (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,452 shares for an estimated $2,179,583.

$EXPE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 357 institutional investors add shares of $EXPE stock to their portfolio, and 425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

