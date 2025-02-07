$EXPE stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EXPE stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,133,183,808 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EXPE:
$EXPE Insider Trading Activity
$EXPE insiders have traded $EXPE stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ARIANE GORIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,244 shares for an estimated $10,368,989.
- DARA KHOSROWSHAHI has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $9,968,525.
- ROBERT J DZIELAK (Chief Legal Officer & Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 56,844 shares for an estimated $7,798,389.
- LANCE A SOLIDAY (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,452 shares for an estimated $2,179,583.
$EXPE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 357 institutional investors add shares of $EXPE stock to their portfolio, and 425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC added 1,431,500 shares (+49.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $211,890,630
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,374,395 shares (-77.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $203,437,947
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 1,232,693 shares (+87.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $229,687,686
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 988,672 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $146,343,229
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 873,747 shares (-26.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,805,278
- VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P. removed 806,962 shares (-23.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $119,446,515
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 762,297 shares (-45.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,038,800
