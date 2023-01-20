EXPE or ZLNDY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Internet - Commerce stocks are likely familiar with Expedia (EXPE) and Zalando (ZLNDY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Expedia has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Zalando has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that EXPE likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ZLNDY has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

EXPE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.93, while ZLNDY has a forward P/E of 84. We also note that EXPE has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ZLNDY currently has a PEG ratio of 8.93.

Another notable valuation metric for EXPE is its P/B ratio of 4.50. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ZLNDY has a P/B of 5.60.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to EXPE's Value grade of B and ZLNDY's Value grade of D.

EXPE has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than ZLNDY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that EXPE is the superior option right now.

