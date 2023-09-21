EXPE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.18, changing hands as low as $101.62 per share. Expedia Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXPE's low point in its 52 week range is $82.39 per share, with $124.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.54. The EXPE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

