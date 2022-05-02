EXPE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $172.11, changing hands as low as $171.31 per share. Expedia Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXPE's low point in its 52 week range is $136.77 per share, with $217.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $172.79. The EXPE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

