EXPD's Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 18, before market open.

The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters and missed once. The average beat is 4.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD’s soon-to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is pegged at $1.43 per share, revised upward by 2.9% in the past 60 days. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.62 billion, which indicates growth of 15.1% year over year.

We expect the company’s fourth-quarter performance to have been aided by high revenues. Our estimate for fourth-quarter Airfreight Services and ocean freight and services is pegged at $940.3 million and $585 million, respectively, which indicates an increase of 8.6% and 14.3% from the year-ago reported figure. Customs brokerage and other services are pegged at $870.4 million.

On the contrary, we expect increasing operating expenses to have hindered EXPD’s bottom-line performance in the fourth quarter of 2024. This rise in operating expenses is anticipated to have been primarily driven by the increase in salaries and related costs. Our estimate for total operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter has jumped 4% year over year.

What Our Model Says About EXPD

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Expeditors this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Expeditors has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

EXPD’s Q3 Highlights

Expeditors' third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.63 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33. The bottom line increased 40.5% year over year due to strong growth in air tonnage and ocean volumes. Total revenues of $3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 billion and increased 37% year over year.

Airfreight tonnage and ocean container volumes increased 19% and 12% year over year, respectively.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors might want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat estimates in the next earnings release.

FedEx FDX has an Earnings ESP of +5.75% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. FDX is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on March 20.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FDX has a discouraging earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters and missed once. The average miss is 2.4%.

Golar LNG Limited GLNG has an Earnings ESP of +11.58% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. GLNG is set to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb.27.

GLNG has an encouraging earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters and missed once. The average beat is 30.2%.

