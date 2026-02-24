EXPD Tops Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Announces Buyback Program

Expeditors International of Washington’s EXPD fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.49 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46. The bottom line decreased 11.3% year over year. Total revenues of $2.86 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.8 billion but decreased 3.3% year over year due to weakness in ocean freight and services.

Airfreight tonnage volume increased 6% during the quarter, while ocean container volume decreased 6%. Operating income decreased 17% year over year to $251 million. Total operating expenses declined 1.5% year over year to $2.61 billion.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote

Airfreight Services revenues increased 4.3% year over year to $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by growth of airfreight tonnage on exports, mainly from North and South Asia. Ocean freight and ocean services revenues plummeted 32.7% year over year to $611.4 million. Pricing volatility and lower volumes hurt segmental results. Customs Brokerage and other services revenues increased 15.5% year over year to $1.14 billion.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, EXPD rewarded its shareholders to the tune of $150 million through share buybacks. The transportation company returned $875 million to its shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2025. In a shareholder-friendly move, the company’s board approved a new $3 billion share repurchase program, which will take effect after the expiration of the current program

EXPD, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.31 billion compared with $1.15 billion at the end of 2024. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q4 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding 31 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.55 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53. Earnings decreased 16.22% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues in the December-end quarter were $16 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.63 billion and increasing 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 1.2% year over year to $14.6 billion. Revenue growth was impacted by about 2 points due to the government shutdown, mainly in the domestic segment, consistent with the company's disclosure last month.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.90 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 and improved 24.2% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3.09 billion fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12 billion and decreased 1.6% year over year. JBHT’s fourth-quarter top-line performance was hurt by a 2% decrease and a 4% decline in revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenues in Intermodal (“JBI”) and Truckload (“JBT”).

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.