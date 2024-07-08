EXPD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $119.98, changing hands as low as $119.26 per share. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXPD's low point in its 52 week range is $107.03 per share, with $128.045 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.05. The EXPD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

