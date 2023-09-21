EXPD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $113.23, changing hands as low as $112.98 per share. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EXPD's low point in its 52 week range is $86.08 per share, with $128.045 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.00. The EXPD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FTBD
ORBK shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of RLH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.