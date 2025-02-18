EXPD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $119.51, changing hands as high as $120.00 per share. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXPD's low point in its 52 week range is $108.355 per share, with $131.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.51. The EXPD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

