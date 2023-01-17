Expansionist dreams threaten ECB digital euro plan

Reuters Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters Breakingviews) - The European Central Bank seems to have decided that if anyone is going to make crypto cash out of the euro, it ought to be the European Union itself. But developing a digital version of the world’s second largest reserve currency carries risks for the technocrats tasked with maintaining financial stability. Monday’s meeting of euro zone finance ministers will keep them in the crosshairs.

A euro version of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) has been on the ECB’s radar since 2019, when Facebook proposed a crypto-asset called Libra that sought to piggyback on rate-setter credibility by pegging its value to a basket of existing currencies. Libra eventually shut down under regulatory scrutiny, amid fears that it could encourage money laundering and compromise financial stability. The idea of a digital euro with the same reserve backing as its physical equivalent is thus partly about Frankfurt controlling the process. But it’s also envisioned as “an emblem of the ongoing process of European integration”, according to a 2020 ECB report.

At best, a digital euro could bring more citizens into the banking system, particularly those who don’t have enough money for traditional financial services products. It could offer a trusted forum for everyday activities like tipping and street vending. But it could also prompt citizens to empty out their bank accounts and put their own savings, as well as the banking system, in jeopardy. That’s one reason why the United States and the UK are cool on the idea. In the EU, meanwhile, doubts from countries like Austria have centred on privacy risks.

The ECB is keenly aware of such dangers. Executive Board member Fabio Panetta, the point person on the project, has said the digital euro is intended to be a method of payment but not a store of value, requiring caps on holdings and payment size. The ECB’s main role would be transaction settlement: it would not have visibility into individual accounts. Customers would instead go through their bank or other mainstream financial provider.

The finance ministers want to go further. While their Monday statement agreed with the ECB on the need to preserve citizen privacy and keep transactions small, it also pushed for the ECB to allow the digital euro to be used internationally. That jars with central bankers’ preference to limit the digital euro to the EU at first.

The euro does not need a digital currency, but its members have signalled they want one. The ECB’s job now is to make sure it does no harm. That requires expansionist politicians to get back in their lane.

CONTEXT NEWS

Euro area finance ministers issued a statement on the so-called digital euro on Jan. 16, calling for political oversight and an international approach of a European central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe says determining a digital future for the euro is essential for economic sovereignty. The European Commission is due to propose relevant legislation in the first half of 2023.

The ECB is likely to decide in October whether the project will proceed. Technical work is already well underway. The ECB released its second progress report in December. Amazon, Worldline, CaixaBank, EPI and Nexi have been chosen to develop prototype systems.

The U.S Treasury and Federal Reserve are doing similar technical work while making clear that they do not now see a need to move forward. The G20 and G7 are working on global standards. China’s e-yuan is already in domestic circulation.

