Expanding Distribution, MT Newswires Is Now Available via Nasdaq Cloud Data Service

Nasdaq is proud to partner with MT Newswires to expand their global distribution via the new Nasdaq Cloud Data Service (NCDS). This partnership enables MT Newswires to provide Nasdaq-listed businesses and financial professionals with enriched visibility to market news.

MT Newswires is an industry leader in original and unbiased real-time business and financial news covering equities, commodities, fixed income, global economics, forex and more. Their worldwide network of skilled and respected financial journalists, editors and economists work to deliver exclusive news and insights. Their services power most of the largest banks, brokers, trading, research and wealth management applications.

We’re very pleased to have the opportunity to work with one of the world’s largest and most respected stock exchanges to enhance their suite of news and market data solutions, while offering additional visibility to Nasdaq listed companies via our Highlight service. Brooks McFeely, MT Newswires’ founder and CEO

MT Newswires’ premium news feeds available through NCDS includes Live Briefs PRO Global Markets, Live Briefs PRO North America, Live Briefs PRO APAC, Live Briefs PRO EMEA, Live Briefs PRO Global FX, and Live Briefs Investor US. Every story is ticker-tagged and category-coded to ensure seamless platform integration.

Through this partnership, MT Newswires is also announcing the launch of the MT Newswires Highlight service to enhance the visibility of significant and market-moving news from Nasdaq’s publicly traded and pre-IPO companies for the global investment community.

“Nasdaq Cloud Data Service is helping to transform the client experience by making streaming, real-time data easier to access,” said Garrick Stavrovich, Lead Product Manager for Nasdaq’s Global Information Services. “MT Newswires’ mission to bring essential information to the investing public aligns perfectly with our own.”

Nasdaq announced the launch of the Cloud offering earlier in April, providing a flexible and efficient method of delivering real-time data through a suite of cloud-based APIs. A number of Nasdaq feeds, including Nasdaq Basic, Nasdaq Last Sale, Nasdaq TotalView and GIDS, are also now available via the streaming Nasdaq Cloud Data Service.

For more information about MT Newswires, please visit https://www.mtnewswires.com.