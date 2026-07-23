Expand Energy to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Expand Energy Corporation EXE is set to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a profit of $1.16 per share on revenues of $2.01 billion.

Let us delve into the factors that might have influenced EXE’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Before that, it is worth taking a look at the company’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of EXE’s Q1 Earnings & Surprise History

In the first quarter, the U.S.-based natural gas producer’s adjusted earnings of $3.83 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.69, driven by strong production and higher natural gas price realization. Moreover, revenues of $3.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.1 billion.

Expand Energy’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 4.1%.

This is depicted in the graph below.

Expand Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Expand Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Expand Energy Corporation Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision for EXE

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter bottom line has remained unchanged in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 5.5% year-over-year surge. However, the top-line estimate implies a 0.4% decrease from the year-ago period’s level.

Factors to Consider Ahead of EXE’s Q2 Release

Expand Energy's second-quarter results could face pressure from higher capital spending, as management indicated that this quarter would represent the year's peak CapEx due to increased drilling and completion activity, leasehold acquisitions and seasonal workovers, while production is expected to remain flat sequentially. The Gulf Coast also experienced weather-related disruptions that shifted spending into the quarter to be reported, potentially weighing on free cash flow. Additionally, management acknowledged exposure to softer natural gas prices, noting it could defer activity if markets weaken, while diesel inflation tied to geopolitical tensions may modestly increase operating costs.

However, on a positive note, Expand Energy could outperform expectations, supported by resilient operations, strong marketing gains and improved commercial execution. The company generated nearly $90 million from market volatility in the first quarter, expanded access to premium LNG markets through the Delfin agreement and maintained full-year production guidance. Strong hedging, stable operating costs and continued efficiency improvements could further support earnings in the quarter to be reported.

What Does Our Model Say About EXE?

The proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for Expand Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. However, this is not the case here.

EXE’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -1.82%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

EXE’s Zacks Rank: Expand Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

ProPetro Holding Corp. PUMP has an Earnings ESP of +52.38% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ProPetro is scheduled to release earnings on July 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current quarter earnings indicates year-over-year growth of about 85.7%. Valued at around $1.6 billion, PUMP’s shares have surged 122.4% in a year.

Cactus, Inc. WHD has an Earnings ESP of +7.04% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It is scheduled to release earnings on July 29.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WHD’s 2026 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of about 8.6%. Valued at around $4.4 billion, WHD’s shares rose 21% in a year.

Oil States International, Inc. OIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +27.27% and a Zacks Rank #3. It is scheduled to release earnings on July 30.

Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OIS’ 2026 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of about 43.2%. Valued at around $517.1 million, OIS’ shares have gained 55.3% in a year.

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Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.