News & Insights

Stocks

Expand Energy price target raised to $116 from $102 at RBC Capital

November 22, 2024 — 08:01 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Expand Energy (EXE) to $116 from $102 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company is the largest U.S. producer of natural gas and boasts significant scale across the two premier natural gas basins, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The diversity provides Expand Energy a distinct advantage to capture value from both growing Gulf Coast LNG exports and U.S. southeast power demand, RBC adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EXE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.