Expand Energy price target raised to $116 from $102 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Expand Energy (EXE) to $116 from $102 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company is the largest U.S. producer of natural gas and boasts significant scale across the two premier natural gas basins, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The diversity provides Expand Energy a distinct advantage to capture value from both growing Gulf Coast LNG exports and U.S. southeast power demand, RBC adds.

