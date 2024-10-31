Expand Energy price target raised to $110 from $105 at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar raised the firm’s price target on Expand Energy (EXE) to $110 from $105 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company delivered in Q3 against high expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
