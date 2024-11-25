News & Insights

Expand Energy price target raised to $100 from $83 at Wells Fargo

November 25, 2024 — 06:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Expand Energy (EXE) to $100 from $83 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes Expand Energy presented a preliminary 2025 outlook that exceeded expectations in capital efficiency, while demonstrating swift progress in capturing merger synergies. Valuation keeps Wells on the sidelines for now.

