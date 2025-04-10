Expand Energy (EXE) Soars 3.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Expand Energy (EXE) shares rallied 3.8% in the last trading session to close at $103.80. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Expand Energy saw its stock price benefit from the broader market rally, fueled by a rise in natural gas prices. The decision to pause tariff hikes and lower the tariff 10% tariff rate for most countries over the next 90 days created a more favorable economic environment, helping to ease market concerns. As a company involved in energy production, Expand Energy stood to gain from both higher commodity prices and the reduction in trade uncertainty. These factors helped drive a positive sentiment in the market, boosting Expand Energy’s stock price.

This oil and gas company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +189.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.08 billion, up 253% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Expand Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 69.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on EXE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Expand Energy belongs to the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry. Another stock from the same industry, Gevo, Inc. (GEVO), closed the last trading session 6.9% higher at $1.09. Over the past month, GEVO has returned -15.7%.

Gevo's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +23.1% over the past month to -$0.07. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +12.5%. Gevo currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Expand Energy Corporation (EXE)

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO)

