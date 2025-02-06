Expand Energy Corporation to Release Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results on February 26, 2025

Expand Energy Corporation will release Q4 2024 results on February 26, 2025, followed by a discussion conference on February 27.

Quiver AI Summary

Expand Energy Corporation announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year operational and financial results for 2024 on February 26, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results and the company's plans for 2025 is scheduled for February 27, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants can access a live webcast and are encouraged to register for the opportunity to ask questions during the call. Expand Energy, the largest independent natural gas producer in the U.S., focuses on innovation and efficiency to create sustainable value and is committed to enhancing America's energy capabilities for a more affordable and environmentally friendly future.

Potential Positives

Expand Energy Corporation plans to release its 2024 fourth quarter and full year results, providing transparency and accountability to its stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call offers an opportunity for investors and analysts to engage directly with company leadership regarding results and strategic plans for 2025.

As the largest independent natural gas producer in the U.S., the company highlights its position in the market and commitment to responsible energy development.

The emphasis on a returns-driven strategy indicates a focus on creating sustainable value, which may attract investors interested in long-term growth.

Potential Negatives

The announcement does not include any estimates or guidance on expected financial performance, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's transparency and future prospects.



The timing of the report release after market close may imply that the company is trying to manage investor reactions to results that could be unfavorable.



The mention of "disrupting the industry’s traditional cost and market delivery model" suggests potential ongoing challenges in adapting to market conditions, which may imply instability in the company's operations or strategy.

FAQ

When will Expand Energy release its Q4 2024 results?

Expand Energy will release its 2024 fourth quarter and full year results after market close on February 26, 2025.

What time is the Expand Energy conference call?

The conference call to discuss the results and 2025 plan is scheduled for February 27, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EST.

How can I participate in the conference call?

Participants can register to ask questions and receive dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call.

Where can I find the webcast for the conference call?

The live webcast for the conference call will be available on Expand Energy’s website.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available on Expand Energy’s website following the event.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EXE Insider Trading Activity

$EXE insiders have traded $EXE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATHERINE A KEHR sold 43,623 shares for an estimated $4,343,978

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) announced today that it will release its 2024 fourth quarter and full year operational and financial results after market close on February 26, 2025. A conference call to discuss the results and 2025 plan has been scheduled for February 27, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants can view the live webcast



here



. Participants who would like to ask a question, can register



here



, and will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call. Links to the conference call will be provided on



Expand Energy’s website



. A replay will be available on the website following the call.







About Expand Energy







Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) is the largest independent natural gas producer in the United States, powered by dedicated and innovative employees focused on disrupting the industry’s traditional cost and market delivery model to responsibly develop assets in the nation’s most prolific natural gas basins. Expand Energy’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution. Expand Energy is committed to expanding America’s energy reach to fuel a more affordable, reliable, lower carbon future.























INVESTOR CONTACT:







Chris Ayres





(405) 935-8870





ir@expandenergy.com







MEDIA CONTACT:







Brooke Coe





(405) 935-8878





media@expandenergy.com



















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.