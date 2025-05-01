Is Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Expand Energy (EXE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Expand Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 246 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Expand Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXE's full-year earnings has moved 62.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, EXE has moved about 4.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 8% on average. This means that Expand Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Golar LNG (GLNG) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.4%.

In Golar LNG's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Expand Energy belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.4% so far this year, so EXE is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Golar LNG belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #183. The industry has moved -5.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Expand Energy and Golar LNG. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

