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Expand Energy Corporation Bottom Line Drops In Q2

July 28, 2026 — 04:06 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $522 million, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $968 million, or $4.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Expand Energy Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $317 million or $1.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 19.8% to $2.960 billion from $3.690 billion last year.

Expand Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $522 Mln. vs. $968 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.19 vs. $4.02 last year. -Revenue: $2.960 Bln vs. $3.690 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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