Expand Energy Corporation Appoints Dan Turco as Executive Vice President, Marketing & Commercial

Dan Turco appointed EVP, Marketing & Commercial at Expand Energy, effective February 18, 2025, enhancing global gas marketing efforts.

Expand Energy Corporation has appointed Dan Turco as the new Executive Vice President of Marketing & Commercial, effective February 18, 2025. With nearly 20 years of experience in global upstream natural gas marketing and trading, primarily with ExxonMobil, Turco is expected to enhance Expand Energy's efforts in expanding energy access and growing its customer base in power, industrial, and LNG markets. Expand Energy's CEO, Nick Dell’Osso, highlighted Turco’s leadership as vital for building a top-tier marketing organization. Turco expressed his enthusiasm for joining Expand Energy, which aims to address global energy insecurity by delivering affordable and reliable lower carbon energy solutions.

Potential Positives

Dan Turco's appointment as Executive Vice President, Marketing & Commercial is likely to enhance Expand Energy's marketing strategy and customer base, leveraging his extensive experience in upstream natural gas marketing and trading.

Turco's background with ExxonMobil positions him as a valuable asset in expanding Expand Energy's role in both domestic and international energy markets.

The press release emphasizes Expand Energy's commitment to addressing global energy insecurity and providing lower carbon energy solutions, aligning with industry trends towards sustainability.

Expand Energy is recognized as the largest independent natural gas producer in the United States, highlighting its significant market position and potential for influence in the energy sector.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new executive could indicate previous leadership challenges or gaps in the marketing strategy, raising concerns about the company's management stability.

Forward-looking statements highlight significant uncertainty and risks, including commodity price volatility, which could undermine investor confidence.

The emphasis on future growth and expansion indicates current limitations in market reach or operational capacity, which could be a red flag for stakeholders.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as Executive Vice President at Expand Energy?

Dan Turco has been appointed Executive Vice President, Marketing & Commercial at Expand Energy, effective February 18, 2025.

What experience does Dan Turco bring to Expand Energy?

Dan Turco brings nearly 20 years of experience in global upstream natural gas marketing and trading from his time at ExxonMobil.

What are Expand Energy's goals under Dan Turco's leadership?

Expand Energy aims to expand energy access to markets and grow its customer base in power, industrial, and LNG markets.

What is Expand Energy's position in the natural gas market?

Expand Energy is the largest independent natural gas producer in the United States, focusing on sustainable and responsible energy development.

How can investors learn more about Expand Energy's risks?

Investors can review risks and uncertainties in Expand Energy's Annual Report and other SEC filings available on their website.

$EXE Insider Trading Activity

$EXE insiders have traded $EXE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATHERINE A KEHR sold 43,623 shares for an estimated $4,343,978

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) (“Expand Energy”) today announced that Dan Turco has been appointed Executive Vice President, Marketing & Commercial, effective February 18, 2025.





“With nearly two decades of experience in global upstream natural gas marketing and trading, Dan is a key addition to our team as we work to expand energy access to markets in need and grow our customer base to power, industrial and LNG markets,” said Nick Dell’Osso, Expand Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “His leadership will be instrumental in building a world-class marketing organization to capitalize on our role as the leading natural gas producer in the United States.”





“Expand Energy has a bold vision to address global energy insecurity, and I am honored to join the team as they lead the industry in this effort,” Turco said. “I believe this company, given its team, portfolio and financial strength, is uniquely positioned to deliver affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy to meet growing domestic and international demand.”





Prior to joining Expand Energy, Mr. Turco spent nearly 20 years with ExxonMobil in various leadership roles in upstream natural gas marketing and trading, spanning LNG, U.S., Europe and Asia gas markets. Most recently, he served as Head of Global LNG Trading / Head of Asia Gas & Power Marketing in Singapore. Mr. Turco earned an MBA from Wilfrid Laurier University (Canada) and an Honors Bachelor of Applied Science, Civil Engineering & Management Science from the University of Waterloo (Canada).







About Expand Energy







Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) is the largest independent natural gas producer in the United States, powered by dedicated and innovative employees focused on disrupting the industry’s traditional cost and market delivery model to responsibly develop assets in the nation’s most prolific natural gas basins. Expand Energy’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution. Expand Energy is committed to expanding America’s energy reach to fuel a more affordable, reliable, lower carbon future.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Expand Energy marketing organization and customer base, as well as statements reflecting expectations, intentions, assumptions or beliefs about future events and other statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “could,” “may,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “ability,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “target,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “opportunity” or “strategy.” The absence of such words or expressions does not necessarily mean the statements are not forward-looking. Although Expand Energy’s management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Expand Energy’s control. No assurance can be given that such forward-looking statements will be correct or achieved or that the assumptions are accurate or will not change over time. Particular uncertainties that could cause Expand Energy’s actual results to be materially different than those expressed in such forward-looking statements include commodity price volatility and other factors described in Expand Energy’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Expand Energy’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents that Expand Energy files with the SEC. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are urged to refer to Expand Energy’s documents filed with the SEC that are available through Expand Energy’s website at www.expandenergy.com or through EDGAR at www.sec.gov. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date of the release, and we undertake no obligation to update this information. We urge you to carefully review and consider the disclosures in this release and our filings with the SEC that attempt to advise interested parties of the risk and factors that may affect our business.











Chris Ayres





Brooke Coe









(405) 935-8870





(405) 935-8878









ir@expandenergy.com





media@expandenergy.com







