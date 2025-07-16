Expand Energy Corporation to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Expand Energy Corporation will release Q2 2025 results on July 29, followed by a conference call on July 30.

Expand Energy Corporation announced it will release its second quarter operational and financial results for 2025 after the market closes on July 29. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for July 30 at 9:00 a.m. EDT, with options for participants to register for questions and to access a live webcast. The company, the largest natural gas producer in the U.S., is focused on innovative and responsible asset development while aiming to expand America's energy reach in a sustainable and affordable manner. Following the call, a replay will be available on their website.

Potential Positives

Expand Energy Corporation is set to announce its second quarter operational and financial results, indicating transparency and communication with stakeholders.

The company is the largest natural gas producer in the U.S., highlighting its significant position in the energy market.

Expand Energy emphasizes a returns-driven strategy aimed at creating sustainable value, which is a positive indication of its long-term planning and commitment to stakeholders.

The commitment to expanding America’s energy reach towards a more affordable and lower carbon future aligns with current energy trends and regulatory focus, positioning the company favorably in the market.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results after market close may reflect negatively on the company's performance if results fall short of investor expectations.

The scheduled conference call indicates potential investor concern or interest in the upcoming results, suggesting possible volatility in stock performance.

None

FAQ

When will Expand Energy announce its Q2 2025 results?

Expand Energy will announce its Q2 2025 operational and financial results after market close on July 29, 2025.

How can I listen to the conference call?

You can listen to the conference call on July 30, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EDT by accessing the live webcast.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available on Expand Energy's website following the call.

How can I ask a question during the conference call?

Participants can register online to receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to ask questions during the call.

What is Expand Energy Corporation's primary focus?

Expand Energy is focused on disrupting traditional industry models to develop natural gas assets in the U.S. responsibly.

$EXE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EXE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$EXE Insider Trading Activity

$EXE insiders have traded $EXE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMENIC J JR DELL'OSSO (President and CEO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $248,750

$EXE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXE in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/01/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

$EXE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXE recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $EXE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $131.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $120.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Cameron Bean from Scotiabank set a target price of $135.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $139.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $145.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $142.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Tim Rezvan from Keybanc set a target price of $135.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $139.0 on 05/28/2025

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) announced today that it will release its 2025 second quarter operational and financial results after market close on July 29, 2025. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for July 30, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Participants can view the live webcast



here



. Participants who would like to ask a question, can register



here



, and will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call. Links to the conference call will be provided on



Expand Energy’s website



. A replay will be available on the website following the call.







About Expand Energy







Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) is the largest natural gas producer in the United States, powered by dedicated and innovative employees focused on disrupting the industry’s traditional cost and market delivery model to responsibly develop assets in the nation’s most prolific natural gas basins. Expand Energy’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution. Expand Energy is committed to expanding America’s energy reach to fuel a more affordable, reliable, lower carbon future.









INVESTOR CONTACT:





MEDIA CONTACT:









Chris Ayres





Brooke Coe









(405) 935-8870





(405) 935-8878









ir@expandenergy.com





media@expandenergy.com







