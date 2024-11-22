Expand Energy Announces Senior Notes Offering

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Expand Energy ( (EXE) ) has issued an announcement.

Expand Energy Corporation has announced the pricing of its $750 million senior notes offering at an interest rate of 5.700% due in 2035. The proceeds will be used to fund a tender offer for its 5.500% senior notes due 2026 and the redemption of its 8.375% senior notes due 2028, as well as for general corporate purposes. This move is part of Expand Energy’s strategy to enhance its financial flexibility while continuing to expand its position as a leading independent natural gas producer.

