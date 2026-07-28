Expand Energy Announces $1.25 Billion Twin Eagle Acquisition Deal

Expand Energy Corporation EXE has taken a transformative step toward reshaping the North American natural gas industry by signing a definitive agreement to acquire Twin Eagle Holdings, N.A., LLC for $1.25 billion. The strategic acquisition positions Expand as not only the largest natural gas producer in North America but also one of the continent's leading integrated natural gas marketing and optimization companies.

The acquisition, expected to close during the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions, will be financed through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under Expand's revolving credit facility. Once completed, the transaction will significantly enhance the company's commercial capabilities, expand market access and create new opportunities for long-term shareholder value.

EXE Builds a Fully Integrated Natural Gas Platform

The acquisition represents a major milestone in Expand's long-term growth strategy. By integrating Twin Eagle's industry-leading marketing platform with the large-scale production assets, the company will strengthen its presence across every stage of the natural gas value chain.

Twin Eagle has built a strong reputation through its asset-backed natural gas marketing business, physical supply management, logistics expertise, transportation optimization and advanced analytics. Combining these capabilities with Expand's production strength creates a vertically integrated energy company capable of generating value from production through final delivery.

This integration enables Expand to serve customers more efficiently while improving operational flexibility across key natural gas markets throughout the United States and Canada.

Strategic Acquisition Creates Significant Commercial Advantages

The merger substantially enhances Expand's commercial strategy by providing direct access to a sophisticated marketing platform that has consistently generated earnings through varying market conditions.

The integrated business combines production, transportation, storage, marketing and optimization under one organization. This structure allows the company to maximize margins throughout the natural gas supply chain while reducing dependence on third-party marketers.

Expand's interim president and chief executive officer, Michael Wichterich, emphasized that the transaction accelerates its evolution into a leading integrated natural gas company with stronger commercial and marketing capabilities than many industry competitors.

By leveraging Twin Eagle's extensive commercial relationships alongside Expand's production scale and financial strength, the combined company expects to capture greater value from every molecule of natural gas produced.

Twin Eagle Brings Extensive Marketing Expertise

Founded in 2010, Twin Eagle has become one of North America's most respected independent natural gas and power marketing firms. Over the past 16 years, the company has developed comprehensive capabilities across wholesale marketing, transportation management, asset optimization, logistics, market intelligence and structured energy solutions.

Twin Eagle handles more than 5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas marketing, backed by approximately 44 Bcf of storage capacity and nearly 2 Bcf/d of firm transportation. Its diversified customer base includes more than 1,000 commercial relationships spanning major U.S. and Canadian energy markets.

This established commercial infrastructure provides Expand with immediate access to experienced professionals, proven operational systems and long-standing customer partnerships that would otherwise require years to develop organically.

Combined Operations Deliver Greater Market Reach

Following completion of the acquisition, the combined organization will oversee approximately 14 Bcf/d of marketed natural gas volumes supported by nearly 9 Bcf/d of firm transportation capacity and approximately 49 Bcf of storage capacity.

This expanded infrastructure allows EXE to reach nearly 90% of the North American natural gas market, significantly increasing its ability to serve premium demand centers.

The enhanced transportation network and storage portfolio improve operational reliability while providing additional flexibility during periods of changing market demand. Customers will benefit from improved supply security, enhanced delivery capabilities and greater responsiveness across diverse market conditions.

These advantages position the combined company to capitalize on growing natural gas demand driven by industrial expansion, power generation, liquefied natural gas exports and increasing energy infrastructure investment.

Free Cash Flow Expectations Increase Significantly

One of the most compelling financial outcomes of the transaction is the expected increase in annual free cash flow generated through Expand's marketing and commercial strategy.

The company now projects approximately $750 million per year in incremental free cash flow from its expanded marketing operations. This represents a 50% increase compared with the company's previous target.

The improvement reflects the recurring earnings profile of Twin Eagle's asset-backed marketing business as well as the additional optimization opportunities created through integrating production, transportation, storage and commercial operations.

Rather than relying solely on production volumes, the combined business can generate earnings through multiple complementary revenue streams, creating a more resilient financial model across varying commodity price environments.

Financial Strength Supports Long-Term Growth

Expand's strong balance sheet provides the financial flexibility needed to support the acquisition while continuing to pursue strategic growth opportunities.

The company's production scale, diversified asset portfolio and robust financial position strengthen Twin Eagle's existing marketing platform by enabling longer-term commercial agreements, attracting additional high-quality customers and expanding participation in premium markets.

This financial backing enhances the combined company's ability to invest in infrastructure, technology, logistics and customer relationships that support sustainable earnings growth over the long term.

Experienced Leadership Ensures Business Continuity

A key benefit of the transaction is the retention of Twin Eagle's experienced leadership team.

Upon closing, Twin Eagle will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Expand, with several senior executives, including president and chief executive officer Jeremy Davis, continuing with the business.

Their continued leadership preserves institutional knowledge, customer relationships, commercial expertise and operational excellence that have driven Twin Eagle's consistent success since its founding.

The continuity of management also supports a smoother integration process while maintaining service quality for existing customers.

Industry Advisors Support the Transaction

Several leading financial and legal advisors supported the transaction. PJT Partners advised Expand Energy, with White & Case LLP serving as legal counsel. Twin Eagle was advised by Lazard and Latham & Watkins LLP, while DrivePath Advisors and Kekst CNC served as communications advisors to Expand and Twin Eagle, respectively.

EXE Positions Itself for Growth

The Twin Eagle acquisition transforms EXE into a fully integrated natural gas company with stronger production, marketing and logistics capabilities. The combined business is expected to expand market reach, boost free cash flow and strengthen long-term value for customers and shareholders.

EXE's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, EXE has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector might consider some better-ranked stocks, such as Par Pacific PARR, Delek US Holdings DK, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Cheniere Energy LNG, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Par Pacific is valued at 3.88 billion. It is a diversified energy company that owns and operates petroleum refineries, logistics assets and retail fuel businesses across the United States. Par Pacific focuses on refining, transporting and marketing fuel products while serving regional markets with reliable energy solutions.

Delek US Holdings is valued at $3.87 billion. It is a diversified downstream energy company engaged in petroleum refining, renewable fuels, asphalt production and logistics operations. Delek US Holdings operates multiple refineries in the United States and is committed to delivering safe, reliable energy while investing in cleaner energy initiatives.

Cheniere Energy is valued at $56.52 billion. It is a leading U.S. producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”), supplying energy to customers across more than 40 international markets. Cheniere Energy operates major LNG export terminals in Louisiana and Texas and focuses on providing reliable, lower-carbon energy solutions.

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