eXp World reports Q3 adjusted EPS 5c, consensus 5c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.2B, consensus $1.27B. “This is an exciting and pivotal time for eXp agents worldwide,” said Glenn Sanford, eXp World (EXPI) Holdings Founder, Chairman and CEO. “We continue to operate the most innovative, agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet, improving the agent value proposition by leveraging technology like generative AI to help eXp agents and employees work faster, better and smarter. Our competitive value proposition and continued strong agent NPS score indicate we are well-positioned for success as the market begins to turn. Worldwide, we continue to unlock the international opportunities by supporting tools like HomeHunter.global and our expected upcoming expansion of the eXp Realty model into Turkiye, Peru, and Egypt markets that we announced at eXpcon last week.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EXPI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.