eXp World Holdings Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and International Expansion Highlights

eXp World Holdings reports Q1 2025 financial results, highlighting revenue growth and international expansion despite a net loss.

Quiver AI Summary

eXp World Holdings, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a 1% increase in revenue to $954.9 million and a net loss of $11 million. The company highlighted its strong entry into 2025, achieving over 100% year-over-year growth in international revenue and expanding into new markets such as Perú and Türkiye. CEO Glenn Sanford emphasized the company's focus on enhancing technology and training to support agents' success. Operationally, eXp reported a global agent Net Promoter Score of 78, indicating improved agent satisfaction, though the number of agents decreased by 5% to 81,904 and real estate sales transactions declined by 2%. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share, to be paid in June. A virtual fireside chat was scheduled for May 6, 2025, to discuss these results further.

Potential Positives

eXp more than doubled its international revenue year-over-year, indicating strong global growth and market demand.

The company expanded its presence into new markets, specifically Perú and Türkiye, enhancing its international footprint.

eXp maintained a strong cash position with cash and cash equivalents totaling $115.7 million, showing financial stability.

eXp declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share for the first quarter of 2025, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Net loss of $(11.0) million indicates ongoing financial challenges despite a slight increase in revenue.

Decrease in agents and brokers on the platform by 5% suggests potential retention and recruitment issues.

Adjusted EBITDA significantly decreased from $11.0 million in the previous year to $2.2 million, highlighting difficulties in operational profitability.

FAQ

What were eXp World's first quarter 2025 financial results?

eXp reported revenue of $954.9 million, a net loss of $(11.0) million, and adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million.

How did eXp's international revenue perform year-over-year?

eXp more than doubled its international revenue year-over-year, demonstrating growth in itsglobal marketexpansion.

What new income pathways did eXp introduce for agents?

eXp launched a co-sponsor program, providing new income opportunities for agents and enhancing their revenue potential.

When is the upcoming virtual fireside chat for investors?

The virtual fireside chat is scheduled for May 6, 2025, at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

What is the current global agent Net Promoter Score for eXp?

As of March 31, 2025, eXp's global agent Net Promoter Score (aNPS) stood at 78, up from 73 the previous year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.

$EXPI Insider Trading Activity

$EXPI insiders have traded $EXPI stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENN DARREL SANFORD (CEO and Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 787,330 shares for an estimated $9,333,106 .

. JAMES BRAMBLE (Chief Legal Counsel) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $351,352

JIAN CHENG (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 18,750 shares for an estimated $258,879

RANDALL D MILES sold 475 shares for an estimated $7,190

$EXPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $EXPI stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), “eXp” or the “Company”, “the most agent-centric™” real estate brokerage on the planet and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc., today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“We’re entering 2025 from a position of strength. eXp has built one of the most comprehensive, tech-enabled agent value stack in the industry – one that’s driving record International agent productivity and empowering entrepreneurs at scale,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “This quarter alone, we more than doubled our international revenue year-over-year and expanded our footprint into Perú and Türkiye, further proving that our agent-first model transcends borders. Agent success has always been the foundation of eXp’s strategy – and in 2025, we plan to double down with enhanced tech, smarter training, and even more pathways to help agents close more deals, build generational wealth, and create the freedom they deserve."





“The real estate industry is at a pivotal crossroads, and eXp is proudly leading the charge to protect transparency, consumer choice, and healthy competition – values that have defined our marketplace for decades,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “eXp was built by agents, for agents, and we continue to raise the bar. Recently, we launched the industry’s first open-sourced seller advisory form and were the first to partner with Zillow to support consumer transparency. With the rollout of our co-sponsor program, we’ve also unlocked new income pathways for agents. As we look forward, we’re not just defending our industry – we’re building the future of it, with our agents at the center.”







First Quarter 2025 Consolidated Financial Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Period:









Revenue increased 1% to $954.9 million.



Net loss of $(11.0) million and loss per diluted share of $(0.07).



Adjusted EBITDA



1



(a non-GAAP financial measure) of $2.2 million.



As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $115.7 million, compared to $109.2 million as of March 31, 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities of $39.8 million



Adjusted operating cash flow



2



(a non-GAAP financial measure) of $28.2 million.



Distributed $12.6 million to shareholders, including $5.0 million of common stock repurchases and $7.6 million of cash dividends.



The Company paid a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2025 of $0.05 per share of common stock on March 19, 2025. On May 5, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2025, expected to be paid on June 4, 2025 to stockholders of record on May 19, 2025.









First Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Period:









eXp ended the first quarter of 2025 with a global agent Net Promoter Score (“aNPS”) of 78, up from 73 in the prior-year period. aNPS is a measure of agent satisfaction and an important key performance indicator given the Company’s intense focus on improving the agent experience.



Agents and brokers on the eXp Realty platform decreased 5% to 81,904 as of March 31, 2025.



Real estate sales transactions decreased 2% to 89,643 in the first quarter of 2025.



Real estate sales volume increased 4% to $38.6 billion in the first quarter of 2025.









First Quarter 2025 Results – Virtual Fireside Chat







The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A with eXp World Holdings Founder and Chief Executive Officer Glenn Sanford, eXp Realty Chief Executive Officer Leo Pareja, eXp Realty Chief Marketing Officer Wendy Forsythe, Managing Director, eXp International Felix Bravo, and eXp World Holdings Interim Chief Financial Officer Jesse Hill on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.





__________________________







1



A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to net income and a discussion of why management believes adjusted EBITDA is useful is included below.







2



A reconciliation of adjusted operating cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, to operating cash flow and a discussion of why management believes adjusted operating cash flow is useful is included below.





The investor Q&A is open to investors, current shareholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance for inclusion to





investors@eXpWorldHoldings.com





.







Date:



Tuesday, May 6, 2025







Time:



2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET







Location:



exp.world. Join at





https://exp.world/earnings











Livestream:







expworldholdings.com/events











About eXp World Holdings, Inc.







eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty



®



and SUCCESS



®



Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 81,000 agents across 26 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit:





expworldholdings.com









SUCCESS



®



Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS



®



magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit





success.com





.





eXp World Holdings, Inc. intends to use its:







eXp investors website (



www.expworldholdings.com/investors/



);



eXp Realty LinkedIn page (



https://www.linkedin.com/company/exp-realty/



);



eXp Realty Facebook Page (



https://www.facebook.com/eXpRealty



);



eXp Realty Instagram Page (



https://www.instagram.com/eXpRealty



);



eXp International LinkedIn Page (



https://www.linkedin.com/company/exp-realty-international/



);



eXp International Facebook Page (



https://www.facebook.com/expintl/



);



eXp International Instagram Page



(https://www.instagram.com/exp.intl/



);



eXp World Holdings LinkedIn page (



https://www.linkedin.com/company/expworldholdings/



);



eXp World Holdings Facebook Page (



https://www.facebook.com/eXpWorldHoldings



); and



eXp World Holdings Instagram Page (



https://www.instagram.com/eXpWorldHoldings



)



eXp Realty X Page (https://x.com/eXpRealty)



eXp World Holdings X page (https://x.com/eXpWorldIR)







as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes references to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating cash flow which are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures that may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies. These measures are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





The Company’s non-U.S. GAAP financial measures provide useful information about financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. These measures may also provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in the industry.









Adjusted EBITDA



helps identify underlying trends in the business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses excluded in adjusted EBITDA. In particular, the Company believes the exclusion of stock-based compensation and stock option expenses provides a useful supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of operations and provides better transparency into results of operations. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA to mean net income (loss) from continuing operations, excluding other income (expense), income tax benefit (expense), depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, litigation contingency expenses, stock-based compensation expense, stock option expense and other items not core to the operating activities of the Company.



Adjusted operating cash flow



helps the reader understand the Company’s cash flow. The Company defines the adjusted operating cash flow to mean net cash provided by operating activities, excluding the change in customer deposits.







Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating cash flow should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding international expansion, revenue growth; dividends; additions of teams and agents in the future; technology development; and financial performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the Company’s ability to expand successfully in international markets, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, outcomes of ongoing litigation, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.







Media Relations Contact:







eXp World Holdings, Inc.









mediarelations@expworldholdings.com











Investor Relations Contact:







Denise Garcia









investors@expworldholdings.com















EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS















(In thousands, except share amounts and per share data)

















(UNAUDITED)



























Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024











Revenues





$





954,906













$





943,054

































Commissions and other agent-related costs









878,771

















864,746













General and administrative expenses









66,871

















62,582













Technology and development expenses









16,805

















14,761













Sales and marketing expenses









2,835

















3,139













Litigation contingency









-

















16,000













Total operating expenses









965,282

















961,229













Operating (loss) income









(10,376





)













(18,174





)









Other (income) expense





















Other (income) expense, net









(943





)













(1,188





)









Equity in (income) losses of unconsolidated affiliates









(80





)













149













Total other (income) expense, net









(1,023





)













(1,039





)









(Loss) income before income tax expense









(9,353





)













(17,135





)









Income tax (benefit) expense









1,671

















(3,305





)









Net (loss) income from continuing operations









(11,024





)













(13,830





)









Net (loss) income from discontinued operations









-

















(1,809





)









Net (loss) income





$





(11,024





)









$





(15,639





)









Earnings (loss) per share





















Basic, net (loss) income from continuing operations





$





(0.07





)









$





(0.09





)









Basic, net (loss) income from discontinued operations









-

















(0.01





)









Basic, net (loss) income





$





(0.07





)









$





(0.10





)





























Diluted, net (loss) income from continuing operations





$





(0.07





)









$





(0.09





)









Diluted, net (loss) income from discontinued operations









-

















(0.01





)









Diluted, net (loss) income





$





(0.07





)









$





(0.10





)









Weighted average shares outstanding





















Basic









154,738,167

















154,740,334













Diluted









154,738,167

















154,740,334































































CONSOLIDATED US-GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION















(In thousands)

















(UNAUDITED)



























Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025

















2024















Net (loss) income from continuing operations





$





(11,024





)









$





(13,830





)









Total other (income) expense, net









(1,023





)













(1,039





)









Income tax (benefit) expense









1,671

















(3,305





)









Depreciation and amortization









2,561

















2,399













Litigation contingency









—

















16,000













Stock-based compensation expense (1)









8,119

















8,827













Stock option expense









1,853

















1,990













Adjusted EBITDA





$





2,157













$





11,042















































ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW















(In thousands)

















(UNAUDITED)



























Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024











Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities





$





39,838









$





60,654









Less: Customer Deposits









11,685













31,239









Adjusted Operating Cash Flow





$





28,153









$





29,415















































EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















(In thousands, except share amounts)

















(UNAUDITED)































March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024

































ASSETS























CURRENT ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





115,655













$





113,607













Restricted cash









66,569

















54,981













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,194 and $1,589, respectively









104,045

















87,692













Prepaids and other assets









14,655

















11,692













TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS









300,924

















267,972













Property, plant, and equipment, net









12,209

















11,615













Other noncurrent assets









21,853

















11,679













Intangible assets, net









6,251

















6,456













Deferred tax assets, net









77,283

















75,774













Goodwill









17,263

















17,226













TOTAL ASSETS





$





435,783













$





390,722



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY























CURRENT LIABILITIES





















Accounts payable





$





10,109













$





10,478













Customer deposits









67,345

















55,660













Accrued expenses









112,111

















85,661













Litigation contingency









34,000

















34,000













Other current liabilities









238

















54













TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES









223,803

















185,853













TOTAL LIABILITIES









223,803

















185,853















EQUITY























Common Stock, $0.00001 par value 900,000,000 shares authorized; 197,536,271 issued and 156,169,130 outstanding at March 31, 2025; 195,028,207 issued and 154,133,385 outstanding at December 31, 2024









2

















2













Additional paid-in capital









993,164

















962,758













Treasury stock, at cost: 41,367,141 and 40,894,822 shares held, respectively









(691,662





)













(686,680





)









Accumulated deficit









(86,761





)













(68,135





)









Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)









(2,763





)













(3,076





)









TOTAL EQUITY









211,980

















204,869













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





$





435,783













$





390,722















































EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS















(In thousands)

















(UNAUDITED)



























Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024











OPERATING ACTIVITIES





















Net (loss) income





$





(11,024





)









$





(15,639





)









Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation expense









1,945

















2,059













Amortization expense - intangible assets









616

















340













Allowance for credit losses on receivables/bad debt on receivables









605

















159













Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates









(80





)













149













Agent growth incentive stock-based compensation expense









8,119

















8,827













Stock option compensation









1,853

















1,990













Agent equity stock-based compensation expense









20,756

















25,868













Deferred income taxes, net









(1,509





)













(4,786





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable









(15,808





)













(20,141





)









Prepaids and other assets









(2,963





)













(311





)









Customer deposits









11,685

















31,239













Accounts payable









(369





)













197













Accrued expenses









25,828

















14,703













Litigation contingency









-

















16,000













Other operating activities









184

















-













NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES









39,838

















60,654













INVESTING ACTIVITIES





















Purchases of property and equipment









(2,553





)













(1,323





)









Investments in unconsolidated affiliates









(11,244





)













(3,807





)









Capitalized software development costs in intangible assets









(450





)













(115





)









NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES









(14,247





)













(5,245





)









FINANCING ACTIVITIES





















Repurchase of common stock









(4,982





)













(33,032





)









Proceeds from exercise of options









300

















977













Transactions with noncontrolling interests









-

















(1,169





)









Dividends declared and paid









(7,602





)













(7,585





)









NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES









(12,284





)













(40,809





)









Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









329

















(589





)









Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









13,636

















14,011













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balance









168,588

















169,893













CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE





$





182,224













$





183,904













SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION:





















Cash paid for income taxes









1,480

















1,109













SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





















Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable









214

















30

































A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11d40d41-ca55-4461-b3d2-897a64ac2068





