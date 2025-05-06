eXp World Holdings Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and International Expansion Highlights

eXp World Holdings reports Q1 2025 financial results, highlighting revenue growth and international expansion despite a net loss.
eXp World Holdings, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a 1% increase in revenue to $954.9 million and a net loss of $11 million. The company highlighted its strong entry into 2025, achieving over 100% year-over-year growth in international revenue and expanding into new markets such as Perú and Türkiye. CEO Glenn Sanford emphasized the company's focus on enhancing technology and training to support agents' success. Operationally, eXp reported a global agent Net Promoter Score of 78, indicating improved agent satisfaction, though the number of agents decreased by 5% to 81,904 and real estate sales transactions declined by 2%. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share, to be paid in June. A virtual fireside chat was scheduled for May 6, 2025, to discuss these results further.
Potential Positives
- eXp more than doubled its international revenue year-over-year, indicating strong global growth and market demand.
- The company expanded its presence into new markets, specifically Perú and Türkiye, enhancing its international footprint.
- eXp maintained a strong cash position with cash and cash equivalents totaling $115.7 million, showing financial stability.
- eXp declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share for the first quarter of 2025, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Net loss of $(11.0) million indicates ongoing financial challenges despite a slight increase in revenue.
- Decrease in agents and brokers on the platform by 5% suggests potential retention and recruitment issues.
- Adjusted EBITDA significantly decreased from $11.0 million in the previous year to $2.2 million, highlighting difficulties in operational profitability.
FAQ
What were eXp World's first quarter 2025 financial results?
eXp reported revenue of $954.9 million, a net loss of $(11.0) million, and adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million.
How did eXp's international revenue perform year-over-year?
eXp more than doubled its international revenue year-over-year, demonstrating growth in itsglobal marketexpansion.
What new income pathways did eXp introduce for agents?
eXp launched a co-sponsor program, providing new income opportunities for agents and enhancing their revenue potential.
When is the upcoming virtual fireside chat for investors?
The virtual fireside chat is scheduled for May 6, 2025, at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.
What is the current global agent Net Promoter Score for eXp?
As of March 31, 2025, eXp's global agent Net Promoter Score (aNPS) stood at 78, up from 73 the previous year.
$EXPI Insider Trading Activity
$EXPI insiders have traded $EXPI stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GLENN DARREL SANFORD (CEO and Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 787,330 shares for an estimated $9,333,106.
- JAMES BRAMBLE (Chief Legal Counsel) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $351,352
- JIAN CHENG (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 18,750 shares for an estimated $258,879
- RANDALL D MILES sold 475 shares for an estimated $7,190
$EXPI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $EXPI stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,206,528 shares (-79.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,139,843
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,026,775 shares (+6053.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,818,180
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 798,011 shares (-56.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,185,106
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 708,373 shares (-18.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,927,887
- INTEGRATED ADVISORS NETWORK LLC removed 564,938 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,502,436
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV removed 557,505 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,416,882
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 499,397 shares (-55.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,748,059
BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), “eXp” or the “Company”, “the most agent-centric™” real estate brokerage on the planet and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc., today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
“We’re entering 2025 from a position of strength. eXp has built one of the most comprehensive, tech-enabled agent value stack in the industry – one that’s driving record International agent productivity and empowering entrepreneurs at scale,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “This quarter alone, we more than doubled our international revenue year-over-year and expanded our footprint into Perú and Türkiye, further proving that our agent-first model transcends borders. Agent success has always been the foundation of eXp’s strategy – and in 2025, we plan to double down with enhanced tech, smarter training, and even more pathways to help agents close more deals, build generational wealth, and create the freedom they deserve."
“The real estate industry is at a pivotal crossroads, and eXp is proudly leading the charge to protect transparency, consumer choice, and healthy competition – values that have defined our marketplace for decades,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “eXp was built by agents, for agents, and we continue to raise the bar. Recently, we launched the industry’s first open-sourced seller advisory form and were the first to partner with Zillow to support consumer transparency. With the rollout of our co-sponsor program, we’ve also unlocked new income pathways for agents. As we look forward, we’re not just defending our industry – we’re building the future of it, with our agents at the center.”
First Quarter 2025 Consolidated Financial Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Period:
Revenue increased 1% to $954.9 million.
Net loss of $(11.0) million and loss per diluted share of $(0.07).
Adjusted EBITDA
1
(a non-GAAP financial measure) of $2.2 million.
As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $115.7 million, compared to $109.2 million as of March 31, 2024.
Net cash provided by operating activities of $39.8 million
Adjusted operating cash flow
2
(a non-GAAP financial measure) of $28.2 million.
Distributed $12.6 million to shareholders, including $5.0 million of common stock repurchases and $7.6 million of cash dividends.
The Company paid a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2025 of $0.05 per share of common stock on March 19, 2025. On May 5, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2025, expected to be paid on June 4, 2025 to stockholders of record on May 19, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Period:
eXp ended the first quarter of 2025 with a global agent Net Promoter Score (“aNPS”) of 78, up from 73 in the prior-year period. aNPS is a measure of agent satisfaction and an important key performance indicator given the Company’s intense focus on improving the agent experience.
Agents and brokers on the eXp Realty platform decreased 5% to 81,904 as of March 31, 2025.
Real estate sales transactions decreased 2% to 89,643 in the first quarter of 2025.
Real estate sales volume increased 4% to $38.6 billion in the first quarter of 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Results – Virtual Fireside Chat
The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A with eXp World Holdings Founder and Chief Executive Officer Glenn Sanford, eXp Realty Chief Executive Officer Leo Pareja, eXp Realty Chief Marketing Officer Wendy Forsythe, Managing Director, eXp International Felix Bravo, and eXp World Holdings Interim Chief Financial Officer Jesse Hill on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.
__________________________
1
A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to net income and a discussion of why management believes adjusted EBITDA is useful is included below.
2
A reconciliation of adjusted operating cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, to operating cash flow and a discussion of why management believes adjusted operating cash flow is useful is included below.
The investor Q&A is open to investors, current shareholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance for inclusion to
investors@eXpWorldHoldings.com
.
Date:
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Time:
2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
Location:
exp.world. Join at
https://exp.world/earnings
Livestream:
expworldholdings.com/events
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes references to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating cash flow which are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures that may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies. These measures are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The Company’s non-U.S. GAAP financial measures provide useful information about financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. These measures may also provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in the industry.
Adjusted EBITDA
helps identify underlying trends in the business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses excluded in adjusted EBITDA. In particular, the Company believes the exclusion of stock-based compensation and stock option expenses provides a useful supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of operations and provides better transparency into results of operations. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA to mean net income (loss) from continuing operations, excluding other income (expense), income tax benefit (expense), depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, litigation contingency expenses, stock-based compensation expense, stock option expense and other items not core to the operating activities of the Company.
Adjusted operating cash flow
helps the reader understand the Company’s cash flow. The Company defines the adjusted operating cash flow to mean net cash provided by operating activities, excluding the change in customer deposits.
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating cash flow should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding international expansion, revenue growth; dividends; additions of teams and agents in the future; technology development; and financial performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the Company’s ability to expand successfully in international markets, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, outcomes of ongoing litigation, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.
Media Relations Contact:
eXp World Holdings, Inc.
mediarelations@expworldholdings.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Denise Garcia
investors@expworldholdings.com
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share amounts and per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Revenues
$
954,906
$
943,054
Commissions and other agent-related costs
878,771
864,746
General and administrative expenses
66,871
62,582
Technology and development expenses
16,805
14,761
Sales and marketing expenses
2,835
3,139
Litigation contingency
-
16,000
Total operating expenses
965,282
961,229
Operating (loss) income
(10,376
)
(18,174
)
Other (income) expense
Other (income) expense, net
(943
)
(1,188
)
Equity in (income) losses of unconsolidated affiliates
(80
)
149
Total other (income) expense, net
(1,023
)
(1,039
)
(Loss) income before income tax expense
(9,353
)
(17,135
)
Income tax (benefit) expense
1,671
(3,305
)
Net (loss) income from continuing operations
(11,024
)
(13,830
)
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
-
(1,809
)
Net (loss) income
$
(11,024
)
$
(15,639
)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic, net (loss) income from continuing operations
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.09
)
Basic, net (loss) income from discontinued operations
-
(0.01
)
Basic, net (loss) income
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.10
)
Diluted, net (loss) income from continuing operations
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.09
)
Diluted, net (loss) income from discontinued operations
-
(0.01
)
Diluted, net (loss) income
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.10
)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
154,738,167
154,740,334
Diluted
154,738,167
154,740,334
CONSOLIDATED US-GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Net (loss) income from continuing operations
$
(11,024
)
$
(13,830
)
Total other (income) expense, net
(1,023
)
(1,039
)
Income tax (benefit) expense
1,671
(3,305
)
Depreciation and amortization
2,561
2,399
Litigation contingency
—
16,000
Stock-based compensation expense (1)
8,119
8,827
Stock option expense
1,853
1,990
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,157
$
11,042
ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
39,838
$
60,654
Less: Customer Deposits
11,685
31,239
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow
$
28,153
$
29,415
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share amounts)
(UNAUDITED)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
115,655
$
113,607
Restricted cash
66,569
54,981
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,194 and $1,589, respectively
104,045
87,692
Prepaids and other assets
14,655
11,692
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
300,924
267,972
Property, plant, and equipment, net
12,209
11,615
Other noncurrent assets
21,853
11,679
Intangible assets, net
6,251
6,456
Deferred tax assets, net
77,283
75,774
Goodwill
17,263
17,226
TOTAL ASSETS
$
435,783
$
390,722
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
10,109
$
10,478
Customer deposits
67,345
55,660
Accrued expenses
112,111
85,661
Litigation contingency
34,000
34,000
Other current liabilities
238
54
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
223,803
185,853
TOTAL LIABILITIES
223,803
185,853
EQUITY
Common Stock, $0.00001 par value 900,000,000 shares authorized; 197,536,271 issued and 156,169,130 outstanding at March 31, 2025; 195,028,207 issued and 154,133,385 outstanding at December 31, 2024
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
993,164
962,758
Treasury stock, at cost: 41,367,141 and 40,894,822 shares held, respectively
(691,662
)
(686,680
)
Accumulated deficit
(86,761
)
(68,135
)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
(2,763
)
(3,076
)
TOTAL EQUITY
211,980
204,869
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
435,783
$
390,722
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net (loss) income
$
(11,024
)
$
(15,639
)
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation expense
1,945
2,059
Amortization expense - intangible assets
616
340
Allowance for credit losses on receivables/bad debt on receivables
605
159
Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates
(80
)
149
Agent growth incentive stock-based compensation expense
8,119
8,827
Stock option compensation
1,853
1,990
Agent equity stock-based compensation expense
20,756
25,868
Deferred income taxes, net
(1,509
)
(4,786
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(15,808
)
(20,141
)
Prepaids and other assets
(2,963
)
(311
)
Customer deposits
11,685
31,239
Accounts payable
(369
)
197
Accrued expenses
25,828
14,703
Litigation contingency
-
16,000
Other operating activities
184
-
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
39,838
60,654
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property and equipment
(2,553
)
(1,323
)
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
(11,244
)
(3,807
)
Capitalized software development costs in intangible assets
(450
)
(115
)
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(14,247
)
(5,245
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Repurchase of common stock
(4,982
)
(33,032
)
Proceeds from exercise of options
300
977
Transactions with noncontrolling interests
-
(1,169
)
Dividends declared and paid
(7,602
)
(7,585
)
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(12,284
)
(40,809
)
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
329
(589
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
13,636
14,011
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balance
168,588
169,893
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE
$
182,224
$
183,904
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION:
Cash paid for income taxes
1,480
1,109
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable
214
30
