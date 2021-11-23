eXp World Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Retreats 27% But Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shareholders won't be pleased to see that the share price has had a very rough month, dropping 27% and undoing the prior period's positive performance. Still, a bad month hasn't completely ruined the past year with the stock gaining 49%, which is great even in a bull market.

Even after such a large drop in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may still consider eXp World Holdings as a stock to avoid entirely with its 75.9x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, eXp World Holdings has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is eXp World Holdings' Growth Trending?

NasdaqGM:EXPI Price Based on Past Earnings November 23rd 2021 free report on eXp World Holdings

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like eXp World Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 179% last year. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 37% each year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 11% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that eXp World Holdings' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

Even after such a strong price drop, eXp World Holdings' P/E still exceeds the rest of the market significantly. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that eXp World Holdings maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with eXp World Holdings, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

