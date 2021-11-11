eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EXPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.83, the dividend yield is .38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXPI was $41.83, representing a -53.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $90 and a 101.44% increase over the 52 week low of $20.77.

EXPI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP). EXPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.47. Zacks Investment Research reports EXPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 114.29%, compared to an industry average of 15.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the expi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXPI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EXPI as a top-10 holding:

GS ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GSSC with an increase of 7.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EXPI at 0.3%.

