eXp World Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

eXp World Holdings reported 2024 revenue growth but a net loss, highlighting agent equity incentives and a focus on innovation.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, revealing a 7% increase in total revenue to $4.6 billion, despite a net loss of $21.3 million for the year. The fourth quarter alone saw revenues of $1.1 billion and a net loss of $9.5 million, which included an impairment charge of $4.9 million. The company highlights its focus on agent success, having issued 1.8 million shares valued at $22 million to agents in 2024, and aims to leverage its innovative platform to drive growth and partnerships. eXp was recognized as a top workplace for the eighth consecutive year by Glassdoor, and it ended the year with strong transaction volumes, showing 9% growth to $185.2 billion. The company's cash and equivalents totaled $113.6 million by year-end, and it announced a cash dividend for Q1 2025, emphasizing its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Positives

eXp Realty reported a 7% increase in full-year revenue to $4.6 billion for 2024, indicating positive growth compared to the previous year.

The company distributed $171.2 million to shareholders in fiscal 2024, reflecting a commitment to returning value to investors through stock repurchases and cash dividends.

eXp was recognized as a top 10 place to work in 2024 by Glassdoor for the 8th consecutive year, showcasing its strong workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

The company continues to attract top-producing agents, with notable new additions contributing significant annual sales, which adds to its competitive edge in the market.

Potential Negatives

Full-year net loss of $(21.3) million in 2024, indicating ongoing financial difficulties despite a revenue increase.

Incurred a significant impairment charge of $4.9 million for goodwill and intangible assets in the fourth quarter, raising concerns about asset valuation.

Agent numbers declined by 5% year-over-year, suggesting potential challenges in agent retention and growth strategies.

FAQ

What are eXp World Holdings' financial highlights for 2024?

eXp World Holdings reported a full-year revenue increase of 7% to $4.6 billion and a net loss of $(21.3) million.

How many agents are part of eXp Realty?

As of December 31, 2024, eXp Realty has approximately 82,980 agents globally.

What technology tools does eXp Realty offer agents?

eXp Realty provides an innovative suite of technology tools and learning opportunities to enhance agent success and productivity.

When will the next investor Q&A take place?

The next investor Q&A will be held on February 20, 2025, at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

What is the significance of the issued shares to agents?

eXp issued 1.8 million shares to agents in 2024, valued at approximately $22 million, enhancing agent equity participation.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), or the “Company”, the holding company for eXp Realty



®



, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS



®



Enterprises, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2024.





“At eXp, we redefine what’s possible in real estate, with our agent-centric platform offering unlimited growth opportunities for agents,” said Glenn Sanford, eXp World Holdings Founder, Chairman and CEO. “I’m especially proud that we issued 1.8 million shares to agents, at an estimated value of $22 million in 2024. We ended the year with strong momentum, with our top 10 U.S. agents closing over $100 million of transaction volume in December alone. We are the platform where the pros go to grow, and we look forward to more exciting announcements in the weeks and months ahead.”





“We built the largest independent brokerage on the planet thanks to our innovative, efficient operating model, which allowed us to maximize our investments in what matters most to eXp agents,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “We are relentlessly driving further innovations in our platform as we expand the unparalleled suite of technology tools and learning opportunities to enable agent success. 2025 is the year that we make bold moves across the company. Last month we were thrilled to welcome several notable high-profile agents including Spring Bengtzen, leader of the Utah Life Real Estate Group, a team of over 80 top-producing agents who closed $316 million of annual sales last year at Real brokerage, to the eXp platform. The results speak for themselves – Glassdoor recognized eXp as a top 10 place to work in 2024 for the 8th consecutive year, an honor that reflects the passion and dedication of our entire eXp community. In a year of bold moves at eXp, we look forward to partnering with both new and experienced agents to turbocharge their success.”







Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Consolidated Financial Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Period:









Full-year revenue increased 7% to $4.6 billion in 2024 with revenue of $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Full-year net loss of $(21.3) million in 2024 with net loss of $(9.5) million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Fourth quarter net loss included a $4.9 million (net of tax loss of $3.7 million) impairment charge for goodwill and intangible assets of SUCCESS Enterprises. Full-year loss per diluted share of $(0.14) in 2024 with a loss per diluted share of $(0.06) in the fourth quarter of 2024. Full-year loss includes $34.0 million (net of tax loss of $25.4 million) related to litigation contingency accrual.



Full-year adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) excluding antitrust litigation contingency provision, impairment expense and discontinued operations of $12.2 million in 2024 with adjusted net loss



1



of $(4.6) million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Full-year adjusted net income



1



per diluted share of $0.08 in 2024 with adjusted net loss



1



per diluted share of $(0.03) in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Full-year adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $75.5 million in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $113.6 million, compared to $125.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Full-year adjusted operating cash flow



3



(a non-GAAP financial measure) of $180.4 million in 2024. Adjusted cash operating flow was $25.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Distributed $171.2 million to shareholders in fiscal 2024, including approximately $141.1 million of common stock repurchases and $30.1 million of cash dividends.



The Company paid a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $0.05 per share of common stock on Dec. 2, 2024. On Feb. 14, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2025, expected to be paid on March 19, 2025 to stockholders of record on March 4, 2025.









Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Operational Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Period:









eXp ended the fourth quarter of 2024 with a global agent Net Promoter Score of 77, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2023. aNPS is a measure of agent satisfaction and an important key performance indicator (KPI) given the Company’s intense focus on improving the agent experience.



Agents and brokers on the eXp Realty platform decreased 5% year-over-year to 82,980 as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Real estate sales transactions increased 3% to 434,165 in 2024 and increased 6% year-over-year to 103,942 in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Transaction volume increased 9% to $185.2 billion in 2024 and increased 17% year-over-year to $45.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.









Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results – Virtual Fireside Chat







The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A with eXp World Holdings Founder and Chief Executive Officer Glenn Sanford; eXp Realty Chief Executive Officer Leo Pareja; eXp Realty Chief Marketing Officer Wendy Forsythe; and, eXp World Holdings Principal Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer Kent Cheng on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.





The investor Q&A is open to investors, current shareholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance for inclusion to



investors@eXpWorldHoldings.com



.







Date:



Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025







Time:



2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET







Location:



exp.world. Join at



https://exp.world/earnings









Livestream:





expworldholdings.com/events









About eXp World Holdings, Inc.







eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.





eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 82,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including an innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, offering immersive 3D platforms that are deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.





For more information, visit



https://expworldholdings.com



.





eXp World Holdings, Inc. intends to use its:







eXp investors website (





www.expworldholdings.com/investors/





);



eXp Realty LinkedIn page (





https://www.linkedin.com/company/exp-realty/





);



eXp Realty Facebook Page (





https://www.facebook.com/eXpRealty





);



eXp Realty Instagram Page (





https://www.instagram.com/eXpRealty





);



eXp International LinkedIn Page (





https://www.linkedin.com/company/exp-realty-international/





);



eXp International Facebook Page (





https://www.facebook.com/expintl/





);



eXp International Instagram Page



(



https://www.instagram.com/exp.intl/





);



eXp World Holdings LinkedIn page (





https://www.linkedin.com/company/expworldholdings/





);



eXp World Holdings Facebook Page (





https://www.facebook.com/eXpWorldHoldings





); and



eXp World Holdings Instagram Page (





https://www.instagram.com/eXpWorldHoldings





)







as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes references to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted operating cash flows which are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures that may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies. These measures are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. These measures may also provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in the industry.









Adjusted EBITDA



helps identify underlying trends in the business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses excluded in adjusted EBITDA. In particular, the Company believes the exclusion of stock and stock option expenses provides a useful supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of operations and provides better transparency into results of operations. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA to mean net income (loss) from continuing operations, excluding other income (expense), income tax benefit (expense), depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, litigation contingency expenses, stock-based compensation expense, and stock option expense.



Adjusted net income



helps identify underlying trends in the business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of significant non-operating related expenses that management does not consider ongoing. The Company defines adjusted net (loss) income to mean net (loss) income adjusted for net loss from discontinued operations and the after tax impact of the litigation contingency accrual and the impairment expense.



Adjusted operating cash flow



helps the reader understand the Company’s cash flow. The Company defines the adjusted operating cash flow to mean net cash provided by operating activities, excluding the change in customer deposits.











Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted operating cash flow, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.







Safe Harbor Statement







The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about improvements in technology and operational processes; revenue growth; dividends; additions of teams and agents in the future; and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; outcomes of ongoing litigation; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.







Media Relations Contact:







eXp World Holdings, Inc.







mediarelations@expworldholdings.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Denise Garcia







investors@expworldholdings.com

















































EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS















(In thousands, except share amounts and per share data)



























Three Months Ended





December 31,









Year Ended





December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenues





$





1,098,187













$





981,459













$





4,567,672













$





4,273,821

















































Commissions and other agent-related costs









1,019,328

















911,374

















4,225,277

















3,953,897













General and administrative expenses









67,237

















67,894

















252,369

















247,799













Technology and development expenses









14,769

















15,119

















58,182

















59,547













Sales and marketing expenses









2,946

















3,094

















11,908

















12,056













Impairment expense









4,930

















-

















4,930

















-













Litigation contingency









-

















-

















34,000

















-













Total operating expenses









1,109,210

















997,481

















4,586,666

















4,273,299













Operating (loss) income









(11,023





)













(16,022





)













(18,994





)













522













Other (income) expense





































Other (income) expense, net









(707





)













(1,512





)













(4,445





)













(4,383





)









Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates









364

















549

















1,168

















1,388













Total other (income) expense, net









(343





)













(963





)













(3,277





)













(2,995





)









(Loss) income before income tax expense









(10,680





)













(15,059





)













(15,717





)













3,517













Income tax (benefit) expense









(2,437





)













(2,978





)













1,071

















(16





)









Net (loss) income from continuing operations









(8,243





)













(12,081





)













(16,788





)













3,533













Net (loss) income from discontinued operations









(1,262





)













(9,116





)













(4,479





)













(12,506





)









Net (loss) income attributable to eXp World Holdings, Inc.





$





(9,505





)









$





(21,197





)









$





(21,267





)









$





(8,973





)









Earnings (loss) per share





































Basic, net (loss) income from continuing operations





$





(0.04





)









$





(0.08





)









$





(0.11





)









$





0.02













Basic, net (loss) income from discontinued operations









(0.01





)













(0.06





)













(0.03





)













(0.08





)









Basic, net (loss) income





$





(0.06





)









$





(0.14





)









$





(0.14





)









$





(0.06





)









Diluted, net (loss) income from continuing operations





$





(0.04





)









$





(0.08





)









$





(0.11





)









$





0.02













Diluted, net (loss) income from discontinued operations









(0.01





)













(0.06





)













(0.03





)













(0.08





)









Diluted, net (loss) income





$





(0.06





)









$





(0.14





)









$





(0.14





)









$





(0.06





)









Weighted average shares outstanding





































Basic









153,259,842

















153,725,911

















153,684,907

















153,232,129













Diluted









153,259,842

















153,725,911

















153,684,907

















156,773,528























































































































































































CONSOLIDATED US-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION







(In thousands)















































Three Months Ended





December 31,

























Year Ended





December 31,





























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net (loss) income attributable to eXp World Holdings, Inc.





$





(9,505





)









$





(21,197





)









$





(21,267





)









$





(8,973





)









Add back:





















































Net loss from discontinued operations





1,262













9,116













4,479













12,506













Impairment expense





4,930













—













4,930













—













Litigation contingency





—













—













34,000













—













Tax benefit on litigation contingency and impairment expense





(1,254





)









—













(9,899





)









—













Adjusted net income





$





(4,567





)









$





(12,081





)









$





12,243













$





3,533

































































Earnings per share:





















































Adjusted diluted, net income





$





(0.03





)









$





(0.08





)









$





0.08













$





0.02

































































Weighted average shares outstanding





















































Basic





153,259,842













153,725,911













153,684,907













153,232,129













Diluted





153,259,842













156,845,400













157,226,306













156,773,528























































































































































CONSOLIDATED US-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION











(In thousands)















































Three Months Ended





December 31,





















Year Ended





December 31,





























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Net (loss) income from continuing operations





$





(8,243





)









$





(12,081





)









$





(16,788





)









$





3,533













Total other (income) expense, net





(343





)









(963





)









(3,277





)









(2,995





)









Income tax (benefit) expense





(2,437





)









(2,978





)









1,071













(16





)









Depreciation and amortization





2,547













2,744













10,289













10,892













Impairment expense





4,930













—













4,930













—













Litigation contingency





—













—













34,000













—













Stock compensation expense (1)





9,218













13,266













37,285













43,178













Stock option expense





2,014













3,077













7,973













10,736













Adjusted EBITDA





$





7,686













$





3,065













$





75,483













$





65,328



































































(1)



This includes agent growth incentive stock compensation expense and stock compensation expense related to business acquisitions.











































































































ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW











(In thousands)



















































Three Months Ended





December 31,





















Year Ended





December 31,





















2024

















2023





















2024













2023











Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities





$





13,714













$





32,615













$





191,514









$





209,131









Less: Customer Deposits





(11,400





)









(9,660





)









11,110









6,761









Adjusted Operating Cash Flow





$





25,114













$





42,275













$





180,404









$





202,370











































































































































EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.





















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS























(In thousands, except share amounts)































Year Ended





December 31,

























2024





















2023





























































ASSETS











































CURRENT ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





113,607













$





125,873













Restricted cash





54,981













44,020













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,589 and $2,204, respectively





87,692













85,343













Prepaids and other assets





11,692













9,275













Current assets of discontinued operations





-













1,964













TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS





267,972













266,475













Property, plant, and equipment, net





11,615













12,967













Other noncurrent assets





11,679













7,410













Intangible assets, net





6,456













7,012













Deferred tax assets





75,774













69,253













Goodwill





17,226













16,982













Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations





-













5,569













TOTAL ASSETS





$





390,722













$





385,668











































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











































CURRENT LIABILITIES





























Accounts payable





$





10,478













$





8,788













Customer deposits





55,660













44,550













Accrued expenses





85,661













86,483













Litigation contingency





34,000













-













Accrued expenses and other liabilities





54













30













Current liabilities of discontinued operations





-













1,809













TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES





185,853













141,660













TOTAL LIABILITIES





$





185,853













$





141,660















EQUITY











































Common Stock, $0.00001 par value 900,000,000 shares authorized; 195,028,207 issued and 154,133,385 outstanding at December 31, 2024; 183,606,708 issued and 154,669,037 outstanding at December 31, 2023





2













2













Additional paid-in capital





962,758













804,833













Treasury stock, at cost: 40,894,822 and 28,937,671 shares held, respectively





(686,680





)









(545,559





)









Accumulated deficit





(68,135





)









(16,769





)









Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income





(3,076





)









332













Total eXp World Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity





204,869













242,839













Equity attributable to noncontrolling interest





-













1,169













TOTAL EQUITY





204,869













244,008













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





$





390,722













$





385,668













































-



































































EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.





















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS























(In thousands)























































Year Ended





December 31,





























2024





















2023















OPERATING ACTIVITIES





























Net income (loss)





$





(21,267





)









$





(8,973





)









Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





























Depreciation expense





7,835













8,352













Amortization expense - intangible assets





2,454













2,540













Impairment expense





4,930













9,203













Loss on disposition of business





266













472













Allowance for credit losses on receivables/bad debt on receivables





(615





)









(1,711





)









Equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliates





1,168













1,388













Agent growth incentive stock compensation expense





37,265













43,178













Stock option compensation





7,975













10,736













Agent equity stock compensation expense





111,278













135,226













Deferred income taxes, net





(6,521





)









(2,666





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





-













-













Accounts receivable





(1,704





)









3,474













Prepaids and other assets





3,041













(1,263





)









Customer deposits





11,110













6,761













Accounts payable





1,690













(1,491





)









Accrued expenses





(1,445





)









8,424













Long term payable





-













(4,677





)









Litigation contingency





34,000













-













Other operating activities





54













158













NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES





191,514













209,131













INVESTING ACTIVITIES





























Purchases of property, plant, and equipment





(6,483





)









(5,363





)









Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired





(6,150





)









-













Proceeds from sale of business





-













330













Investments in unconsolidated affiliates





(5,447





)









(5,876





)









Capitalized software development costs in intangible assets





(1,390





)









(2,594





)









NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES





(19,470





)









(13,503





)









FINANCING ACTIVITIES





























Repurchase of common stock





(141,121





)









(160,550





)









Proceeds from exercise of options





2,012













4,980













Transactions with noncontrolling interests





(1,169





)









-













Dividends declared and paid





(30,099





)









(28,519





)









NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES





(170,377





)









(184,089





)









Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(2,972





)









(38





)









Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(1,305





)









11,501













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balance





169,893













159,383













CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE





$





168,588













$





170,884













SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION:





























Cash paid for income taxes





2,694













2,731













SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





























Termination of lease obligation - operating lease





-













859













Contingent consideration for disposition of business





-













1,209













Property, plant and equipment increase due to transfer of right-of-use lease asset





-













1,100













Property, plant and equipment purchases in accounts payable





-













63











