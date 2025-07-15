eXp World Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Investor Q&A on July 31

eXp World Holdings will report Q2 2025 results on July 31, hosting a virtual investor Q&A that afternoon.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced it expects to report its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025.





The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET hosted by:







Felix Bravo, Managing Director, eXp Realty International







The investor Q&A is open to investors, current stockholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance to





investors@eXpWorldHoldings.com





.







Second Quarter 2025 Investor Q&A









Date:



Thursday, July 31, 2025







Time:



2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET







Location:



exp.world. Join at



https://exp.world/earnings









Livestream:





expworldholdings.com/events









About eXp World Holdings, Inc.







eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 81,000 agents across 27 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit:



expworldholdings.com







SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit



success.com



.







Media Relations Contact:







eXp World Holdings, Inc.









mediarelations@expworldholdings.com











Investor Relations Contact:







Denise Garcia









investors@expworldholdings.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa3ee73f-b68a-4836-b587-f928be3a32eb





