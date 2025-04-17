eXp World Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Investor Q&A on May 6, 2025

eXp World Holdings will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 6, hosting a virtual investor Q&A.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 6, 2025. The company plans to host a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A session on the same day at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET, featuring key executives including Founder Glenn Sanford and CEO Leo Pareja. This event is open to investors and interested parties, who can submit questions beforehand via email. eXp World Holdings is the parent company for eXp Realty, the largest independent real estate brokerage globally, and SUCCESS Enterprises, which focuses on personal and professional development. For more information, attendees can join the livestream or visit the company's websites.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 6, 2025, signaling transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

The company is hosting a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A, demonstrating commitment to investor relations and open communication with shareholders and interested parties.

eXp Realty has established itself as the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, which highlights the company's significant market position and growth potential.

SUCCESS® Enterprises has a longstanding reputation in personal and professional development, providing eXp agents with valuable resources that can enhance their business capabilities.

There is no financial guidance or projections included ahead of the upcoming financial results, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's expected performance.



The announcement relies heavily on a virtual format for investor engagement, which may limit interaction and feedback compared to in-person events, potentially impacting investor sentiment.



Details regarding the interim CFO could raise questions about financial stability and continuity in leadership, which may concern investors during this transitional period.

When will eXp World Holdings report its first quarter 2025 financial results?

eXp World Holdings will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Who will host the investor Q&A session?

The investor Q&A session will be hosted by Glenn Sanford, Leo Pareja, Wendy Forsythe, and Jesse Hill.

How can I submit questions for the investor Q&A?

Questions can be submitted in advance to investors@eXpWorldHoldings.com.

What time is the virtual fireside chat on May 6?

The virtual fireside chat will take place at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Where can I join the livestream of the Q&A?

You can join the livestream at expworldholdings.com/events or visit exp.world.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty



®



, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS



®



Enterprises, today announced it expects to report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.





The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET hosted by:







Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO, eXp World Holdings



Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty



Wendy Forsythe, CMO, eXp Realty



Jesse Hill, Interim Chief Financial Officer, eXp World Holdings







The investor Q&A is open to investors, current stockholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance to





investors@eXpWorldHoldings.com





.







First Quarter 2025 Investor Q&A









Date:



Tuesday, May 6, 2025







Time:



2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET







Location:



exp.world. Join at https://exp.world/earnings







Livestream:



expworldholdings.com/events











About eXp World Holdings, Inc.







eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 83,000 agents across 26 international locations. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit:





expworldholdings.com





.





SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit





success.com





.







Media Relations Contact:







eXp World Holdings, Inc.







mediarelations@expworldholdings.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Denise Garcia







investors@expworldholdings.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85e37e5e-0a65-4624-a2e4-5ac53e67f306





